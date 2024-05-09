You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

OSB Group makes duo of internal promotions in sales team

  • 09/05/2024
OSB Group has boosted its sales team with the two internal promotions of Pete Coombes and Jack Cope.

Coombes will move from field-based business development manager (BDM) to bridging specialist, and Cope will fill the field-based BDM role, moving from office-based BDM.

Coombes has worked at OSB Group for around five years, and before that, he was a mortgage consultant at Mortgages for Business for around two years. Prior to that, he was a mortgage adviser at Arun Estate for around three years.

He will work in the dedicated bridging team headed up by Marc Callaghan, head of specialist finance.

Cope has worked at OSB Group since 2021, initially joining as broker liaison coordinator and then becoming a BDM in 2022. He will join a network of field-based BDMs covering the South East of England.

Adrian Moloney, group intermediary director at OSB Group, said: “I am delighted with the development of our sales team with the internal promotions of Pete and Jack, who both bring bags of expertise and a wealth of knowledge to their new roles.

“At OSB Group, we are focused on nurturing the people who work with us, developing their knowledge and skills through training and mentoring, and creating opportunities for them to grow into more challenging roles. I’m very pleased that Pete and Jack continue their career path with us.”

Yesterday, it was reported that OSB Group brought in £1bn in new originations in Q1 2024.

