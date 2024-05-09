OSB Group makes duo of internal promotions in sales team

OSB Group has boosted its sales team with the two internal promotions of Pete Coombes and Jack Cope.
Coombes will move from field-based business development manager (BDM) to bridging specialist, and Cope will fill the field-based BDM role, moving from office-based BDM.
Coombes has worked at OSB Group for around five years, and before that, he was a mortgage consultant at Mortgages for Business for around two years. Prior to that, he was a mortgage adviser at Arun Estate for around three years.
He will work in the dedicated bridging team headed up by Marc Callaghan, head of specialist finance.
Cope has worked at OSB Group since 2021, initially joining as broker liaison coordinator and then becoming a BDM in 2022. He will join a network of field-based BDMs covering the South East of England.
Adrian Moloney, group intermediary director at OSB Group, said: “I am delighted with the development of our sales team with the internal promotions of Pete and Jack, who both bring bags of expertise and a wealth of knowledge to their new roles.
“At OSB Group, we are focused on nurturing the people who work with us, developing their knowledge and skills through training and mentoring, and creating opportunities for them to grow into more challenging roles. I’m very pleased that Pete and Jack continue their career path with us.”
Yesterday, it was reported that OSB Group brought in £1bn in new originations in Q1 2024.
Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course.
She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021.
In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business.
She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023.
Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum.
In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.