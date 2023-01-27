Poll: Do you feel prepared for Consumer Duty?

The new Consumer Duty comes into force on 31 July 2023.

The rules being brought in by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) primarily focus on delivering good outcomes for retail customers of the financial sector.

A recent review conducted by the regulator found that while some firms were prepared for the changes, others fell behind and risked not being compliant. This was carried out in October when firms were required to detail their plan of action for Consumer Duty.

Mortgage Solutions wants to know if mortgage firms feel ready for the incoming rules.