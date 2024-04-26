You are here: Home - News -

News

US mortgage applications fall as rates creep up – view from across the pond

by:
  • 26/04/2024
  • 0
US mortgage applications fall as rates creep up – view from across the pond
Mortgage Solutions takes its regular weekly look across the Atlantic and examines what’s going on in the US mortgage market.

The latest Primary Mortgage Market Survey from the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) shows that an average 30-year fixed rate was 7.17%. 

This was higher than the previous week’s average of 7.1%, and compared to a year ago, higher than the average of 6.43% in 2023. 

The 15-year fixed rate average rose from 6.39% to 6.44% week-to-week, and was up on the previous year’s average of 5.71%. 

Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist, said: “Mortgage rates continued rising this week. 

“Despite rates increasing more than half a percent since the first week of the year, purchase demand remains steady. With rates staying higher for longer, many homebuyers are adjusting, as evidenced by this week’s report that sales of newly built homes saw the biggest increase since December 2022.” 

 

US mortgage applications decline 

Mortgage applications decreased by 2.7%, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA’s) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey. 

Joel Kan, MBA’s vice president and deputy chief economist, said: “Mortgage rates continued to move higher last week, reaching their highest levels since late 2023 and putting a damper on applications activity. The 30-year fixed rate increased for the third consecutive week – the highest since November 2023. 

“Purchase applications declined, as homebuyers delayed their purchase decisions due to strained affordability and low supply. The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of applications increased to 7.6%, consistent with the upward trend in rates, as buyers look to reduce their potential monthly payments.” 

The share of mortgage refinance activity fell to 30.8% of total applications, down from 32.1% during the previous week. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 02, 2024
Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.