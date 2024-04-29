You are here: Home - News -

Santander and Natwest increase mortgage rates – round-up

  • 29/04/2024
Santander has increased mortgage rates for new business and product transfer borrowers.

This will apply to select residential fixed and product transfer rates, as well as all buy-to-let (BTL) fixed and select BTL product transfer deals. 

Certain fixed residential rates for new business purchases and remortgage will rise by between 0.04% and 0.2%, while all large loan fixed rates will increase by 0.1%. 

All new business BTL fixed rates will go up by between 0.05% and 0.25%. 

Santander will increase select fixed and tracker product transfer rates for residential borrowers by between 0.04% and 0.2%. Meanwhile, select BTL fixed product transfers will rise by between 0.05% and 0.17%. 

Rate changes will apply from 30 April. 

 

Natwest increases mortgage rates and adds new deals 

Natwest has increased mortgage rates across several product ranges, including new business residential for purchase and remortgage, first-time buyer, BTL and shared equity options. 

This includes its two-year fixed purchase product for new borrowers at 60% loan to value (LTV) with no fee. This has risen by 0.18% to 5.07%. 

At the upper end, the equivalent product at 95% LTV has gone up by the same amount to 6.32%. 

The two-year fixed remortgage for new borrowers at 60% LTV with a £995 fee has been increased from 4.73% to 4.87%. 

The fee-free option with £250 cashback has gone up by 0.18% to 5.17%. 

Natwest’s five-year fixed fee-free purchase product at 60% LTV has risen from 0.16% to 4.62%. 

Natwest has also launched new products, including a two-year fixed purchase with a £995 fee at 60% LTV. This has a rate of 4.82%. 

There is also an option with a £1,495 fee, which has a rate of 4.77%. 

The lender has also brought in other deals, either with a £995 or £1,495 fee, for purchase and remortgage up to 85% LTV. This is available to standard and high-value borrowers. 

Stand-out rates include a five-year fixed purchase deal at 60% LTV with a £1,495 fee and a rate of 4.4%, or the option with a £995 fee and a 4.45% rate. 

These have replaced previous lower-rate options, which will be withdrawn from Natwest’s offering. 

The two lenders follow other major banks in raising rates in recent weeks, such as Barclays, TSB and HSBC, who moved pricing upwards last week.

