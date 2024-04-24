TSB to increase resi and BTL rates and withdraw deals

TSB will increase select rates by between 0.35% and 0.75% and withdraw products in its residential and buy-to-let (BTL) ranges.

From 25 April, the lender said that it would be withdrawing all its residential two-year tracker first-time buyer, homemover and remortgage deals.

Also in its residential range, the firm said that two-, three- and five-year fixed first-time buyer, homemover and remortgage products would rise by up to 0.35%.

Shared ownership and shared equity products will also increase by up to 0.75%.

In its BTL range, TSB is withdrawing two-year tracker house purchase and remortgage products, along with its two- and five-year fixed house purchase and remortgage no-fee products.

TSB added that it would be increasing its two- and five-year fixed house purchase and remortgage rates by around 0.45%.

Earlier this month, the lender announced rate cuts of up to 0.2% across its mortgage range.