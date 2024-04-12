TSB announces rate cuts

TSB is the latest lender to make rate cuts of up to 0.2% across its mortgage range.

The largest reductions have been made to TSB’s five-year fixes for first-time buyers and homemovers up to 95% loan to value (LTV).

Rates now begin at 4.29% for a five-year fix at 60% LTV with a £995 fee, and go up to 5.29% for a fee-free deal at 95% LTV.

Two- and three-year fixed rates for first-time buyers and homemovers between 75% and 80% LTV have been lowered by up to 15%.

TSB has also reduced its two-year fixed remortgage rates at 75-80% LTV, as well as five-year fixed remortgage rates up to 80% LTV, by 0.1%.

Its two-year fixed remortgage rates at 75-80% LTV are now 5.34% with a £995 fee or 5.74% with no fee.

TSB’s five-year fixed remortgage rates start at 4.39% up to 60% with a £995 fee or 4.59% with no fee.

TSB’s rate reductions follow other cuts made by Santander, Halifax and HSBC in recent weeks.