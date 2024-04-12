TSB announces rate cuts

TSB is the latest lender to make rate cuts of up to 0.2% across its mortgage range.
The largest reductions have been made to TSB’s five-year fixes for first-time buyers and homemovers up to 95% loan to value (LTV).
Rates now begin at 4.29% for a five-year fix at 60% LTV with a £995 fee, and go up to 5.29% for a fee-free deal at 95% LTV.
Two- and three-year fixed rates for first-time buyers and homemovers between 75% and 80% LTV have been lowered by up to 15%.
TSB has also reduced its two-year fixed remortgage rates at 75-80% LTV, as well as five-year fixed remortgage rates up to 80% LTV, by 0.1%.
Its two-year fixed remortgage rates at 75-80% LTV are now 5.34% with a £995 fee or 5.74% with no fee.
TSB’s five-year fixed remortgage rates start at 4.39% up to 60% with a £995 fee or 4.59% with no fee.
TSB’s rate reductions follow other cuts made by Santander, Halifax and HSBC in recent weeks.
Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors.
Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies.
This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector.
She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021.
In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends.
She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content.
Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS