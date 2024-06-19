Metro Bank employees volunteer at Oxfam for fifth year in a row

Metro Bank employees have volunteered with Oxfam for the fifth year in a row, showing their “commitment to making a positive impact”.
Each year, the bank offers every colleague a paid day off to support a local charity or good cause.
Oxfam has said that the “consistent support” from Metro Bank has been appreciated, with volunteers sorting and steaming clothes, pricing stock and helping customers.
The bank’s colleagues say that they have learned about the crucial and central role that Oxfam’s London hubs play in ensuring that donated items are categorised and reach communities across the UK.
“We are delighted to support Oxfam once again through our volunteering efforts,” said Nayna Patel, Metro Bank’s mortgage operations manager. “It’s incredibly rewarding to contribute to such a worthy cause and to see first-hand the difference we can make.”
