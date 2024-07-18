You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Gosai returns to Brilliant Solutions as bridging and commercial director

by:
  • 18/07/2024
  • 0
Gosai returns to Brilliant Solutions as bridging and commercial director
Sonny Gosai has rejoined specialist mortgage club and packager Brilliant Solutions as its recently appointed bridging and commercial director.

Gosai originally worked for Brilliant Solutions between 2007 and 2009 as a manager. 

He joins from Norton Finance, where he was a senior sales development manager for nearly five years. Prior to that, he worked at Clever Lending for five years as a sales and operations manager. 

His appointment at Brilliant Solutions comes with the responsibility of evolving the firm’s current proposition and driving growth. Gosai will oversee Brilliant Solutions’ packaging activities and the client referral function across bridging finance, development finance and commercial mortgages. 

Michael Craig, managing director at Brilliant Solutions, said: “It is with great pleasure and pride that we can bring in someone with Sonny’s calibre, stature and ability to run our already successful bridging and commercial business within the Brilliant Group. In the last few years, the group has seen unbelievable growth in all areas, and I couldn’t think of anyone better to come in and support the department along with the wider business in our next step.

“We simply cannot wait to get started – exciting times ahead here at Brilliant.” 

Gosai (pictured) added: “I am very happy to join what is already a great company. This role is one I wasn’t able to decline. The aim we have is to take Brilliant Solutions to the next level and set a benchmark for service and helping brokers capitalise on assisting and educating with our expertise.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Matthew pre-credit-crunch, and this move feels to me like I am home again. For me, home is where the heart is.”

Matthew Arena, managing director of Brilliant Group, said: “This business is built on its people, and with the arrival of Sonny, we are privileged to be adding one of the industry’s best to our incredible leadership team. Sonny’s skills and abilities are the perfect complement to our team and we are looking forward to developing this business alongside him.” 

At the start of this year, Brilliant Solutions strengthened its leadership team with promotions and appointments.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.