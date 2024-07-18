Gosai returns to Brilliant Solutions as bridging and commercial director

Sonny Gosai has rejoined specialist mortgage club and packager Brilliant Solutions as its recently appointed bridging and commercial director.

Gosai originally worked for Brilliant Solutions between 2007 and 2009 as a manager.

He joins from Norton Finance, where he was a senior sales development manager for nearly five years. Prior to that, he worked at Clever Lending for five years as a sales and operations manager.

His appointment at Brilliant Solutions comes with the responsibility of evolving the firm’s current proposition and driving growth. Gosai will oversee Brilliant Solutions’ packaging activities and the client referral function across bridging finance, development finance and commercial mortgages.

Michael Craig, managing director at Brilliant Solutions, said: “It is with great pleasure and pride that we can bring in someone with Sonny’s calibre, stature and ability to run our already successful bridging and commercial business within the Brilliant Group. In the last few years, the group has seen unbelievable growth in all areas, and I couldn’t think of anyone better to come in and support the department along with the wider business in our next step.

“We simply cannot wait to get started – exciting times ahead here at Brilliant.”

Gosai (pictured) added: “I am very happy to join what is already a great company. This role is one I wasn’t able to decline. The aim we have is to take Brilliant Solutions to the next level and set a benchmark for service and helping brokers capitalise on assisting and educating with our expertise.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Matthew pre-credit-crunch, and this move feels to me like I am home again. For me, home is where the heart is.”

Matthew Arena, managing director of Brilliant Group, said: “This business is built on its people, and with the arrival of Sonny, we are privileged to be adding one of the industry’s best to our incredible leadership team. Sonny’s skills and abilities are the perfect complement to our team and we are looking forward to developing this business alongside him.”

At the start of this year, Brilliant Solutions strengthened its leadership team with promotions and appointments.