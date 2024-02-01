Brilliant Solutions bolsters senior management

Mortgage club and specialist packager Brilliant Solutions has made appointments to its leadership and senior management teams.

Michael Craig (pictured) has been promoted from sales director to managing director of Brilliant Solutions, where he will expand his responsibilities.

Matthew Arena, has been made managing director of Brilliant Group, and will oversee its Izone Software, Brilliant Loans and Brilliant Money.

Mel Voss will continue to be responsible for the group’s software strategy and proposition while Sally Miles has been promoted to director of lending. She has worked for the firm for 20 years.

Rebecca King has been promoted to the role of head of secured loans, and Nicky De-Freitas Viera has been promoted to head of packaged lending.

Lee Parkin has been made head of performance across the group.

Craig said: “I am incredibly proud to be a part of this business, let alone to lead it.

“The support I have had from my tremendous sales team has been invaluable and I cannot thank my colleagues across the wider group enough for the dedication and support they show me and our broker and lending partners every day.”

Arena added: “I am so fortunate to have such a strong team working together across the group. These promotions are well deserved and will allow these brilliant people to show what they can do for the business, brokers and our lending partners alike.

“We have numerous exciting opportunities ahead and it is our people and our relationships that will make all of the difference.”