You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Second Charge Lending -

Second Charge Lending

Brilliant Solutions bolsters senior management

by:
  • 01/02/2024
  • 0
Brilliant Solutions bolsters senior management
Mortgage club and specialist packager Brilliant Solutions has made appointments to its leadership and senior management teams.

Michael Craig (pictured) has been promoted from sales director to managing director of Brilliant Solutions, where he will expand his responsibilities. 

Matthew Arena, has been made managing director of Brilliant Group, and will oversee its Izone Software, Brilliant Loans and Brilliant Money. 

Mel Voss will continue to be responsible for the group’s software strategy and proposition while Sally Miles has been promoted to director of lending. She has worked for the firm for 20 years. 

Rebecca King has been promoted to the role of head of secured loans, and Nicky De-Freitas Viera has been promoted to head of packaged lending. 

Lee Parkin has been made head of performance across the group. 

Craig said: “I am incredibly proud to be a part of this business, let alone to lead it.   

“The support I have had from my tremendous sales team has been invaluable and I cannot thank my colleagues across the wider group enough for the dedication and support they show me and our broker and lending partners every day.” 

Arena added: “I am so fortunate to have such a strong team working together across the group. These promotions are well deserved and will allow these brilliant people to show what they can do for the business, brokers and our lending partners alike.   

“We have numerous exciting opportunities ahead and it is our people and our relationships that will make all of the difference.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions, YourMoney.com's sister title in the B2B industry. She has over four years' experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the accounting, pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.