Lendco joins Brickflow platform; Truffle enters packager agreement with Cornerstone – round-up

This will allow users of Brickflow who are searching for bridging loans to access Lendco’s range.

Alex King (pictured), executive director at Lendco, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Brickflow platform. We are very pleased to be able to showcase the versatility of a bridging solution to intermediaries subscribed to this unique and valuable tool.”

Ian Humphrys, CEO and founder of Brickflow, added: “Lendco is a fantastic addition to our bridging proposition. In November and December 2023, which were the first two months of bridging finance being live on Brickflow, we saw 500+ searches from the 180+ brokerage companies that now use the Brickflow platform.

“We’re confident we can build on those volumes substantially through 2024, bringing new clients to Lendco, whilst also expanding our lender offering for our users.”

Truffle Specialist Finance partners with Cornerstone

Broker firm Truffle Specialist Finance has entered into an agreement with network Cornerstone to become its exclusive packager partner for second-charge mortgages.

Truffle will work with appointed representatives (ARs) of Cornerstone to access and find second-charge mortgage solutions for their clients.

James Rainbird, managing director of Truffle Specialist Finance, said: “We can’t wait to start adding value to Cornerstone network with our depth of experience in the second-charge mortgage market and our strong working relationships with the wide range of lenders we work with.

“We provide great customer outcomes to all of our key partners, and this new second-charge relationship will make a really positive difference to the ARs of Cornerstone network.”

Hayden Thomas, chief commercial officer at Cornerstone Group, added: “We are delighted to be working with James and the team at Truffle and integrating their second-charge offering into our partner model.

“Offering expertise and a real dedication to customer service, the Truffle deal provides another valuable benefit to our network members allowing them to meet the ever-growing demand in the market.”