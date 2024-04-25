Almost 95,000 home finance complaints to FCA in H2 2023

Complaints about home finance to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) came to 94,844 in the second half of last year, a fall on the same period the year before.

According to the latest figures from the FCA, home finance complaints came to 101,332 in H2 2022, but fell to 91,470 in H1 2023.

The segment covers equity release, impaired credit, other regulated home finance products, other unregulated home finance products and second and subsequent charge.

Other regulated home finance products was the largest complaints segment at 70,387, which is down from 78,418 in the second half of 2022.

This was followed by other unregulated home finance products at 19,120, an increase from 17,398 in H2 2022.

Complaints around second and subsequent charge took third position at 2,650 in the second half of 2023, a rise from 2,250 in the same period the year before.

Equity release accounted for 1,951 complaints, a drop from 2,674 in the second half of 2022.

Impaired credit made up 714 complaints, which is a fall from 592 in the same period the year before.

1.87 million complaints in financial services overall

The report stated that the number of complaints per 1,000 products sold came to 7.27 in H2 2023, a slight increase on 6.75 in H1 2023 and 6.83 in H2 2022.

In financial services overall, the FCA received 1.87 million complaints, a 1% fall from the prior period.

Home finance is one of three product groups that experienced a rise in complaint numbers, along with banking and credit cards and investments.

The percentage of complaints upheld decreased from 61% in 2023 in H1 2023 to 58% in H2 2023.