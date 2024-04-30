LendInvest brings out ‘streamlined’ PT process

Mortgage platform LendInvest has created a “streamlined” product transfer process for its buy-to-let (BTL) customers nearing the end of their fixed term.
The company added BTL to its proprietary mortgage portal last month, and the updated product transfer process “marks another step in its journey to make mortgages simple through technology”.
The process has a reduced application form, dedicated underwriter support and no legals on pound-for-pound product transfers.
The mortgage portal automated most of customers’ information, and checks happen behind the scenes as it pulls details from their case histories.
This saves brokers and customers valuable time so landlords can secure the product they want.
Sophie Mitchell-Charman (pictured), commercial director at LendInvest, said: “We’ve said since the start of the year we want to back landlords to succeed, and through our technology and products, we’re continuing to do that.
“The new product transfer process is a huge milestone for us and a great leap forward for brokers and their customers, made possible by the power of the mortgages portal. We’ll help make the complex and stressful parts of the remortgage process simple.”
Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course.
She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021.
In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business.
She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023.
Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum.
In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.