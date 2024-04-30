LendInvest brings out ‘streamlined’ PT process

Mortgage platform LendInvest has created a “streamlined” product transfer process for its buy-to-let (BTL) customers nearing the end of their fixed term.

The company added BTL to its proprietary mortgage portal last month, and the updated product transfer process “marks another step in its journey to make mortgages simple through technology”.

The process has a reduced application form, dedicated underwriter support and no legals on pound-for-pound product transfers.

The mortgage portal automated most of customers’ information, and checks happen behind the scenes as it pulls details from their case histories.

This saves brokers and customers valuable time so landlords can secure the product they want.

Sophie Mitchell-Charman (pictured), commercial director at LendInvest, said: “We’ve said since the start of the year we want to back landlords to succeed, and through our technology and products, we’re continuing to do that.

“The new product transfer process is a huge milestone for us and a great leap forward for brokers and their customers, made possible by the power of the mortgages portal. We’ll help make the complex and stressful parts of the remortgage process simple.”