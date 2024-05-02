You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Catalyst brings out ‘Go Dutch’ offer on valuation fees

by:
  • 02/05/2024
  • 0
Catalyst brings out ‘Go Dutch’ offer on valuation fees
Specialist lender Catalyst has launched a “Go Dutch” initiative where it will pay 50% of bridging borrowers’ valuation fees upfront up to a maximum of £1,500 including VAT.

Catalyst’s limited offer on valuation fees is available on all bridging loans during May and June.

Qualifying loan products are everyday bridging, refurb with a cost of works below 10% of on market value and no structural alterations development exit finance, auction finance and ‘Latitude’ buy to let (BTL).

Loans must be between £500,000 and £5,000,000, first charge only, purchase or refinance, and qualifying assets are residential property and semi-commercial with a residential element of 50% or more.

Chris Fairfax (pictured), CEO at Catalyst, said: “Building on our foundations as a disruptive specialist lender, we’re excited to launch a promotion that demonstrates Catalyst’s ability to provide brokers with something fresh and exciting for their clients.

“While many lenders, ourselves included, have run valuation fee refund promotions in the past, this is different; we are paying upfront. As soon as the borrower pays towards their valuation fee, Catalyst contributes too.”

He added: “We want to offer something meaningful, a solution that will resonate with brokers as a good opportunity for their client to save cash while still benefitting from our competitive and high-leverage bridging options.

“We understand that valuations are often the largest upfront cost involved in bridging finance, and we feel now is the right time to help reduce costs for our borrowers and truly align ourselves with our customers.”

Catalyst recently secured £750m in funding lines to back its short-term bridging and refurbishment products.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.