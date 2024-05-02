Catalyst brings out ‘Go Dutch’ offer on valuation fees

Specialist lender Catalyst has launched a “Go Dutch” initiative where it will pay 50% of bridging borrowers’ valuation fees upfront up to a maximum of £1,500 including VAT.

Catalyst’s limited offer on valuation fees is available on all bridging loans during May and June.

Qualifying loan products are everyday bridging, refurb with a cost of works below 10% of on market value and no structural alterations development exit finance, auction finance and ‘Latitude’ buy to let (BTL).

Loans must be between £500,000 and £5,000,000, first charge only, purchase or refinance, and qualifying assets are residential property and semi-commercial with a residential element of 50% or more.

Chris Fairfax (pictured), CEO at Catalyst, said: “Building on our foundations as a disruptive specialist lender, we’re excited to launch a promotion that demonstrates Catalyst’s ability to provide brokers with something fresh and exciting for their clients.

“While many lenders, ourselves included, have run valuation fee refund promotions in the past, this is different; we are paying upfront. As soon as the borrower pays towards their valuation fee, Catalyst contributes too.”

He added: “We want to offer something meaningful, a solution that will resonate with brokers as a good opportunity for their client to save cash while still benefitting from our competitive and high-leverage bridging options.

“We understand that valuations are often the largest upfront cost involved in bridging finance, and we feel now is the right time to help reduce costs for our borrowers and truly align ourselves with our customers.”

Catalyst recently secured £750m in funding lines to back its short-term bridging and refurbishment products.