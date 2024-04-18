Catalyst secures further £750m in funding lines

Specialist lender Catalyst has secured a further £750m investment capacity to back its short-term bridging and refurbishment products.

The funding agreement is committed over three years and is with an institutional-grade US credit platform.

The agreement will allow Catalyst to grow its lending capabilities, and it will grow its bridging and refurbishment loan book by lending to developers and investors through mortgage intermediaries.

The lender was founded in 2017 and offers first charge lending up to 80% loan to value (LTV) and second charge up to 70% LTV.

Chris Fairfax (pictured), CEO at Catalyst, says: “Securing £750m investment is testament to the confidence our funding partners have in the Catalyst platform and, more importantly, in the brilliant work of my team who continue to deliver amazing results, with zero capital loss, during what has certainly been a challenging market.

“As ever, we have exciting growth plans and are ready to disrupt the specialist lending market with product innovation and meaningful solutions for our broker partners.”

Catalyst has created an internal business development management team and hired a servicing manager.