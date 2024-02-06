You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Catalyst creates internal BDM team

by:
  • 06/02/2024
  • 0
Catalyst creates internal BDM team
Specialist lender Catalyst has created a broker-supporting internal business development manager (BDM) team, with two appointments so far.

The internal BDM team will manage the lender’s online chat support, make outreach educational calls to brokers and support Catalyst’s senior BDMs with enquiries and applications.

The team currently consists of Joshua Balais (pictured left) and Jake Smith (pictured right), who both take on the role of internal BDM, with Vicky Parnall managing the team. She is the new business manager at Catalyst and has worked at the firm for around two years.

Balais recently graduated from the University of The West of England, having studied business and management, and Smith, who attended Bournemouth University, recently graduated from his business management and entrepreneurship course.

Catalyst has been growing its team, recently hiring Sophie Rose as a servicing manager.

James Farge, sales director at Catalyst, said: “I am delighted at the appointment of both Joshua and Jake. Catalyst has consistently demonstrated our desire to not only invest in our product proposition, but also in the future growth of our business and industry sector.

“Joshua and Jake are both graduates with a fantastic attitude and thirst for personal growth. They will both, over time, become integral in our expansion strategy as they gain experience and knowledge.”

Balais continued: “I’m excited to apply the knowledge and work ethic I gained from my university experience towards my career at Catalyst. Catalyst appeals to me as the ideal environment to develop my professional skills and learn about the property finance industry.”

Smith added: “Catalyst is my first job and I see it has the potential to turn into a career, which I am really excited about. My main responsibilities as an internal BDM will be to build relationships with brokers across England and Wales and help build the Catalyst brand.”

Parnall said: “We are delighted to welcome both Joshua and Jake to the new business team. Their role will be pivotal to our growth plans as they will be responsible for identifying and pursuing new opportunities, as well as building and maintaining relationships with our intermediary partners.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is a reporter for Mortgage Solutions and assistant editor for Specialist Lending Solutions, both B2B sister titles of YourMoney.com. She has worked as a journalist for over four years, initially in the specialty insurance sector before moving onto mortgages.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/