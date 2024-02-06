Catalyst creates internal BDM team

Specialist lender Catalyst has created a broker-supporting internal business development manager (BDM) team, with two appointments so far.

The internal BDM team will manage the lender’s online chat support, make outreach educational calls to brokers and support Catalyst’s senior BDMs with enquiries and applications.

The team currently consists of Joshua Balais (pictured left) and Jake Smith (pictured right), who both take on the role of internal BDM, with Vicky Parnall managing the team. She is the new business manager at Catalyst and has worked at the firm for around two years.

Balais recently graduated from the University of The West of England, having studied business and management, and Smith, who attended Bournemouth University, recently graduated from his business management and entrepreneurship course.

Catalyst has been growing its team, recently hiring Sophie Rose as a servicing manager.

James Farge, sales director at Catalyst, said: “I am delighted at the appointment of both Joshua and Jake. Catalyst has consistently demonstrated our desire to not only invest in our product proposition, but also in the future growth of our business and industry sector.

“Joshua and Jake are both graduates with a fantastic attitude and thirst for personal growth. They will both, over time, become integral in our expansion strategy as they gain experience and knowledge.”

Balais continued: “I’m excited to apply the knowledge and work ethic I gained from my university experience towards my career at Catalyst. Catalyst appeals to me as the ideal environment to develop my professional skills and learn about the property finance industry.”

Smith added: “Catalyst is my first job and I see it has the potential to turn into a career, which I am really excited about. My main responsibilities as an internal BDM will be to build relationships with brokers across England and Wales and help build the Catalyst brand.”

Parnall said: “We are delighted to welcome both Joshua and Jake to the new business team. Their role will be pivotal to our growth plans as they will be responsible for identifying and pursuing new opportunities, as well as building and maintaining relationships with our intermediary partners.”