Pepper Money hires Blunt to second charge team

Specialist lender Pepper Money has appointed Claire Blunt as additional business development manager (BDM) for the North to the second charge sales team.
She will work alongside Luke Edwards as BDM for the North of England for the second charge team and will help broker partners in the region to support customers.
Blunt joins from Lendle.co.uk, where she was a senior mortgage adviser for over eight years, and before that, was a senior underwriter at Gopher Money for six years.
Ryan McGrath, second charge sales director at Pepper Money, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Claire to the Pepper Money team. She is an excellent communicator, and during her time as a second charge mortgage adviser, she has proven her deep understanding of what it takes to help customers achieve their goals. I know that Claire will be an asset to our team and to our brokers.”
Blunt added: “I have worked in the second charge mortgage market for some time now, dealing directly with customers as an adviser. So, the opportunity to join the leading lender in the sector was too exciting to pass up. I’m looking forward to working with the team to continue growing our lending and exceeding our brokers’ expectations when it comes to service and proposition.”
Pepper Money has been adding to its second charge proposition, adding payout before consent for second charges, launching e-signatures and bringing out consent to follow.
