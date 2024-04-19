HLPartnership hires Whiteley as regional sales manager

Mortgage and protection network HLPartnership has hired Jason Whiteley as regional sales manager.

He will report to HLPartnership’s sales and recruitment director Tom Barnett, and in his role, Whiteley will focus on “network growth” through “strategic recruitment and sales initiatives”.

Whiteley will work with member firms, helping them grow their market share and enhance their operational strategies.

He will also work to attract “top industry talent” to the network, which will strengthen the company’s market position.

Whiteley joins from Just Mortgages’ self-employed division, where he worked for around six years. He was most recently regional director for around a year, and before that, he was regional development director, area director and divisional sales director.

Prior to that, he was area manager for Primis for just under a year, and before that, he was an independent mortgage broker at Personal Touch Mortgages for nearly a year.

He previously worked at Reeds Rain for around 18 years as a mortgage and protection adviser and then as a financial services adviser.

Barnett said: “Jason Whiteley’s extensive background and proven leadership in financial services make him an invaluable addition to our team. His experience will be instrumental in driving our network’s growth and supporting our member firms in achieving their business objectives.”

HLPartnership has been growing its team, appointing Adam Smith as its operations director and Aneal Chohan as regional sales manager.