You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Ladies Who Cannes launches to ‘change the face of MIPIM’

by:
  • 29/08/2024
  • 0
Ladies Who Cannes launches to ‘change the face of MIPIM’
A new initiative, Ladies Who Cannes, has been set up to change the perception of the annual real estate exhibition MIPIM (Le marché international des professionnels de l'immobilier).

The initiative has been created by Anastasia Ttofis (pictured, left), co-founder and CEO of property legal advice firm ILA, Kim McGinley (pictured, right), director of commercial broker firm Vibe Finance, and Rosalia Lazzara-Tilley (pictured, middle), founder and CEO of social media consultancy Manuka Media. Lazzara-Tilley has worked in the mainstream and specialist mortgage markets both on the lending and advising sides.

Ladies Who Cannes has been designed to “support and empower women” who have been discouraged from attending MIPIM due to its perception as a “man’s club”, the three said. 

Ttofis, McGinley and Lazzara-Tilley said they wanted to offer a “safe and inclusive community for networking, learning and growth”. 

Ladies Who Cannes aims to give women a platform to connect, share insights and feel welcome at global real estate events. 

The network has also set out to address the challenges and questions women have when thinking about attending MIPIM. 

Ladies Who Cannes will host a discovery event on 23 October at Megan’s at the Sorting Office in London from 9am to 11am. It is open to all women who want to know more about next year’s MIPIM and join a community that supports them. 

Tickets can be purchased at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ladies-who-cannes-launch-event-tickets-1002933770907 

The launch event is being sponsored by Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) and JMW Solicitors. 

Jodi Lund, partner in the real estate team at JMW Solicitors, said: “I am delighted for JMW to sponsor Kim, Rosalia and Anastasia in their collaboration on this initiative, which has the potential to reach and elevate those areas of the specialist finance space that still need a spotlight, and [that] will benefit from their energy and experience.” 

Ttofis added: “We created ‘Ladies Who Cannes’ because we saw a real need for a community where women could come together, support one another, and make the most out of their MIPIM experience. 

“Our goal is to build a network that not only helps women prepare for MIPIM 2025 but also provides them with the confidence and connections they need to thrive. We are incredibly grateful to our headline sponsors, Hampshire Trust Bank and JMW Solicitors, for their generous support in making this launch event possible.” 

McGinley added: “We want to ensure that every woman who attends our events feels included, supported and ready to take on the challenges and opportunities that MIPIM presents. This is about creating a space where we can lift each other up and succeed together.” 

Lazzara-Tilley said: “Our events in Cannes next March will be the perfect mix of professional development and enjoyment, setting the stage for a truly memorable and beneficial experience at MIPIM 2025.” 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

Leave a Reply

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/