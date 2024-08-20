You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Pepper Money and Mortgage Marketing Forum launch 'Mortgage Marketing mingle'

  20/08/2024
Pepper Money and Mortgage Marketing Forum launch 'Mortgage Marketing mingle'
Pepper Money and The Mortgage Marketing Forum have launched a networking initiative, the Mortgage Marketing mingle.

The Mortgage Marketing mingle initiative is aimed at marketing professionals, including lenders, brokers, distributors, conveyancers and technology firms.

The Mortgage Marketing mingle will offer a programme at which marketers can meet other people in similar roles and build industry connections.

They aim to be an “informal setting where marketers can walk and talk while getting to know one another better”.

The scheme is open to those who perform marketing in their job and is open to all levels and across company types. The events will take place in London, Cardiff, Manchester and Edinburgh.

The inaugural mingle takes place on 12 September at 4pm, with a walk from Waterloo, down the Thames, into the City and finishing at Liverpool Street.

Find out more here: https://www.mortgagemarketingforum.co.uk/

Phil Green, marketing director at Pepper Money, said: “In this busy market, and where many marketeers are in small teams and often working from home, it is important that people stay connected to one another and build strong relationships with their peers. With mental health being talked about so often, this simple solution will help.”

Jeff Knight (pictured) said: “The Mortgage Marketing Forum already brings people together, but in a more formal setting where people can learn and share ideas. This seemed a perfect extension to allow more marketers to connect more often and across different parts of the UK.”

