Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 29/05/2026

Written By:
Posted:
May 29, 2026
Updated:
May 29, 2026
This week, a report saying changes to the pension scheme could get people on the housing ladder faster was of most interest to readers.
NatWest and Barclays lowering mortgage rates, as well as the knowledge of first-time buyers regarding their borrowing power, were also the top news for this week.
NatWest and Barclays slash rates – round-upSponsored
Aldermore Insights with Jon Cooper: Edition 9 – Why lending strategy is becoming more central in buy to let
Sponsored by Aldermore
Finova makes senior appointments to enhance Manchester presence
Rising rates push mortgaged households to highest inflation over five years – ONS
Open data ‘milestone’ reached for home buying process as sandbox test pays off
Why near prime is not just for those with prior payment problems – Castling