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Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 29/05/2026

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 29/05/2026
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
May 29, 2026
Updated:
May 29, 2026
This week, a report saying changes to the pension scheme could get people on the housing ladder faster was of most interest to readers.

NatWest and Barclays lowering mortgage rates, as well as the knowledge of first-time buyers regarding their borrowing power, were also the top news for this week.

 

Pension scheme changes could quicken home buying

NatWest and Barclays slash rates – round-up

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Finova makes senior appointments to enhance Manchester presence

First-time buyers unaware of £40k boost to borrowing power

Rising rates push mortgaged households to highest inflation over five years – ONS

West Brom BS improves LTI criteria

Open data ‘milestone’ reached for home buying process as sandbox test pays off

Why near prime is not just for those with prior payment problems – Castling

BTL is not disappearing – it is professionalising – Berry

Shawbrook launches PBSA range up to £35m

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Foundation launches limited-edition BTL products

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Newcastle BS adds tracker deals; Principality BS adjusts PT rates – round-up

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Senior figures push to dissolve later life advice silos

Senior figures push to dissolve later life advice silos

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Tags:
Barclays
homeownership
mortgage rates
NatWest
pension

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