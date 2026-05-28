BTL is not disappearing – it is professionalising – Berry

The buy-to-let (BTL) market is often described as being under pressure.

That is true, but it is not the whole story. A more accurate view is that the market is becoming more professional, more selective and more dependent on expert advice.

Higher borrowing costs, tax changes, additional stamp duty, regulation and affordability pressures have all changed the economics of being a landlord. The casual investor who bought one property and expected long-term gains with limited active management is finding the environment much harder.

But professional landlords are still active.

Recent data shows landlord purchasing has risen as a share of overall property sales, while the market is increasingly shifting towards experienced investors who understand yield, structure and location.

UK Finance data also showed BTL lending in Q4 2025 was materially higher than the same period a year earlier, with growth concentrated in remortgage activity and average rental yields increasing to 7.18%.

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This tells us something important. BTL is not dead. But the old version of BTL is fading.

The modern landlord

The modern landlord is thinking differently. They are considering whether assets should be held personally or through a limited company. They are assessing regional yield rather than simply chasing familiar postcodes. They are reviewing portfolio debt, stress testing future costs and looking carefully at whether each property still earns its place.

This creates a major opportunity for brokers.

In the current market, a BTL conversation should not simply be about product transfer versus remortgage. It should be about strategy. Is the client trying to reduce monthly payments? Raise capital? Improve cash flow? Consolidate borrowing? Restructure ownership? Fund improvements? Or prepare for future regulation?

The answer may point to a standard remortgage, a specialist BTL product, a limited company solution, a second charge, a bridge-to-let facility or even a commercial route where the property type demands it.

That is why broker expertise is becoming more valuable, not less.

The professionalisation of the market also means clients need help understanding lender appetite. Not every lender will view portfolio landlords, houses in multiple occupation (HMOs), multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs), semi-commercial property or short-term lets in the same way. Criteria, rental calculations, stress rates and acceptable property types can vary significantly.

A strong broker does more than source a rate. They interpret the market.

The landlords who will succeed in the next phase are the ones who treat property as a business. They will know their numbers, maintain liquidity, invest in quality assets and take advice before making structural decisions.

For brokers, this means the best opportunities may come from existing landlord clients who need a full portfolio review. A landlord with five properties may not need one mortgage; they may need a funding strategy. They may have underperforming assets, trapped equity, upcoming maturities or opportunities to improve rental yield through refurbishment or repositioning.

That is where specialist finance can make a difference.

The BTL market has become harder, but harder does not mean weaker. In many ways, it means more disciplined. It rewards landlords who are prepared, brokers who ask better questions and lenders who can look beyond vanilla cases.

The next chapter of BTL will not be led by volume alone. It will be led by quality, structure and advice.