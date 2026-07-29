Why smarter panel oversight matters to lenders and brokers – Vaughan

The government's recent home buying reforms have sparked an important debate about how property transactions can become faster, more transparent and less prone to delay.

Much of that discussion has centred on improving the flow of information, embracing digital data sharing and removing avoidable friction before it has the chance to derail a purchase. Those ambitions deserve broad support across the industry, yet there is another area that has received far less attention, despite having a significant influence on how smoothly transactions progress.

That being the performance of the conveyancing firms acting on their behalf. If the industry is serious about improving the customer journey from beginning to end, smarter panel oversight needs to become part of that conversation.

Historically, panel management has mainly been built around compliance because lenders need confidence that firms meet the required regulatory, professional and operational standards before they can act on their behalf. That approach remains fundamental and there is no suggestion it should change, but the market has evolved far beyond simply deciding who can join a panel.

Meeting panel requirements confirms that a firm is eligible to undertake the work, but it says far less about how consistently cases move forward, how quickly legal enquiries are resolved or where recurring bottlenecks are beginning to emerge. As lenders continue to look for greater operational efficiency and consumers expect a smoother home buying experience, understanding panel performance has become just as important as knowing it complies.

This matters to brokers just as much as it does to lenders as consumers rarely distinguish between the lender, conveyancer or broker when a transaction appears to have stalled. They simply want to know what is happening and when they are likely to receive their keys. More often than not, that conversation begins with the broker, who is then left contacting several parties before they can establish where the delay sits and provide a meaningful update. It is a familiar situation for most advisers, consuming valuable time while adding little value for the consumer.

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The role of technology

The ability to understand panel performance in much greater detail is where technology is beginning to make a genuine difference. Rather than relying on periodic reviews or isolated service reports, lenders can now develop a much broader understanding of how their panels are operating day to day. Patterns begin to emerge around recurring legal enquiries, response times and capacity pressures, allowing operational teams to identify trends before they develop into wider service issues or begin affecting customer outcomes.

None of this is about increasing scrutiny of conveyancers or creating another layer of administration. Good firms have just as much to gain because more objective information leads to better conversations, earlier intervention where required and a clearer understanding of where processes can be refined. It also allows lenders to support panel firms more effectively, rather than only becoming involved once problems have escalated.

The knock-on effect is felt throughout the mortgage journey. Earlier identification of issues enables lenders and conveyancers to resolve problems sooner, meaning brokers spend less time chasing and more time advising the consumer. Better communication also helps set more realistic expectations, reducing uncertainty during what is often the most stressful stage of buying a home.

Brokers also have an opportunity to help move this discussion forward. Conversations with lenders will always centre on products, pricing, criteria and service levels, but perhaps it is time to look beyond the point at which the mortgage offer is issued. Understanding how a lender manages the legal stage of the transaction is becoming an increasingly important part of the overall consumer experience.

Questions such as how panel performance is assessed beyond compliance, how recurring issues are identified and addressed, and how technology supports closer collaboration with conveyancers can all provide valuable insight into how a lender approaches the post-offer process. Those discussions move beyond product selection and focus instead on the consistency and quality of the journey consumers experience through to completion.

The government’s reform agenda has highlighted the need for stronger collaboration and better information throughout home buying. Achieving that ambition means looking beyond the application process and recognising that the period between mortgage offer and completion deserves the same level of attention. Smarter panel oversight supports that direction of travel by helping lenders, conveyancers and brokers work together more effectively, creating a process that is not only more efficient but also more predictable for the people who matter most – the consumers.