NatWest and Barclays slash rates – round-up

NatWest has made rate cuts across mortgages for new and existing borrowers, effective from 29 May.

Significant reductions include its first-time buyer two-year fix at 90% loan to value (LTV) with no fee, which is falling from 5.56% to 5.35%. The option with a £995 fee is being reduced from 5.15% to 5.05%.

The fee-free alternative at 90% LTV is being reduced from 5.29% to 5.22%.

For purchase borrowers, the two-year fix at 60% LTV with a £995 fee is being cut from 4.78% to 4.59%, and the option with a £1,495 fee is being lowered from 4.73% to 4.54%.

Meanwhile, the purchase deal at 75% LTV, fixed for two years with a £995 fee, is being reduced from 4.83% to 4.71%.

For existing borrowers taking further advances, reductions of up to 0.16% have been made, with this cut relating to the two-year fix at 90% LTV with a £995 fee, which has gone down from 5.46% to 5.3%.

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Cuts have also been made to buy-to-let (BTL) and Help to Buy deals.

Earlier this month, the bank upped selected rates and lowered other mortgage pricing.

Barclays cuts mortgage rates

Barclays has reduced rates for existing borrowers across its purchase, remortgage and existing customer reward ranges.

This includes the two-year fixed purchase product at 60% LTV with an £899 fee, which has been cut from 4.6% to 4.39%, and the fee-free option, which has gone down from 4.79% to 4.64%.

Barclays has also cut pricing on a three-year fix at 90% LTV with an £899 fee from 5.38% to 5.25%, as well as the 95% LTV alternative from 5.85% to 5.42%.

The fee-free five-year fix at 85% LTV has been lowered from 5.15% to 5.1%.

For remortgage-only borrowers, a two-year fix at 60% LTV with a £999 fee has been cut from 4.83% to 4.66%, and the corresponding product at 75% LTV has been lowered from 4.9% to 4.73%.

The five-year fixed remortgage at 60% LTV with a £999 fee has been cut from 4.83% to 4.65%.