Foundation launches limited-edition BTL products

Foundation has brought out two limited-edition buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages at 75% loan to value (LTV).

The products are available within its F1 range, for borrowers with an almost clean credit history.

One is priced at 4.44%, and there is a green option with a rate of 4.34%, for properties with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of A to C.

The deals have a 4% fee, free standard valuation and no application fee, which Foundation said would reduce upfront costs.

Grant Hendry, director of sales at Foundation, said: “Recent market conditions have created an opportunity for us to bring two highly competitive limited-edition products to market, which we believe will be particularly attractive for brokers seeking strong value for their landlord clients.

“While rate remains an important consideration, landlords are also increasingly focused on overall costs and product flexibility. By offering a free standard valuation and removing application fees, these products can help reduce upfront expenditure while delivering highly competitive pricing.

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“As a specialist lender, our focus is always on providing advisers with options that allow them to support a wide range of landlord circumstances and property types. These latest additions strengthen our buy-to-let proposition and demonstrate our determination to respond quickly when market conditions allow.”