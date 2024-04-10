HLPartnership appoints Chohan as regional sales manager

Mortgage network HLPartnership has hired Aneal Chohan as its regional sales manager.

Chohan (pictured) joins HLPartnership from Just Mortgages, where he was area director of its self-employed division for over three years. There, he contributed to the team becoming one of the division’s best-performing producers in 2023.

Before this, he worked at Connells for 10-and-a-half years, most recently as senior mortgage services development manager.

Prior to joining Connells, Chohan was a mortgage consultant at RBS for around two years.

At HLPartnership, Chohan will oversee the network’s growth through recruitment and internal sales development. He will engage with member firms looking to boost market share by offering guidance and support.

Chohan will also aim to attract new recruits to the network.

Tom Barnett, sales and recruitment director at HLPartnership, said: “Aneal Chohan brings a wealth of experience and a strong track record of leadership and growth within the mortgage industry.

“We look forward to his contribution to our network’s development and the enhanced support he will provide to our member firms.”

Last month, HLPartnership appointed Adam Smith as its operations director, who joined from Gallagher, where he was the firm’s operations director within UK retail for three years.