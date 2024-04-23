MAB appoints McCarthy as CFO

Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) has appointed Emilie McCarthy as its CFO, effective from 22 May.

McCarthy joins from Hult International Business School, where she was group CFO for four-and-a-half years. Prior to this, she was CFO at CNBC International for over two years. In both roles, McCarthy led the global teams and drove the growth of diversified revenue streams, strategic change and geographical expansion. She also oversaw the development of finance programmes.

McCarthy has more than 20 years of experience in finance, risk management and operations roles across the UK and America.

She started her career at General Electric, where she worked for 13 years, holding positions such as manager of financial planning and analysis and global operational controller director, with her last role at the company being finance risk regulatory leader.

MAB has also appointed Rachel Haworth as independent non-executive director, effective from 1 May. She will chair the remuneration committee and serve on the audit, nomination and group risk committees.

Haworth has experience sitting on financial services company boards, including stints as the non-executive director and chair of the remuneration committee for Mansfield Building Society and a non-executive member of the Phoenix Independent Governance Committees covering the Phoenix, Standard Life and ReAssure brands.

Prior to this, Haworth worked at Coventry Building Society for 15 years, most recently as customer experience director.

Both appointments are subject to regulatory approval.

Peter Brodnicki, chief executive of MAB, said: “I am delighted to welcome Emilie and Rachel to the board.

“Emilie is an experienced CFO and leader. Her appointment follows a thorough selection process during which she impressed us with her financial credentials, her leadership and wide-ranging corporate skills, as well as her strategic acumen. She shares the same entrepreneurial culture that has been essential to our success as a business, and I very much look forward to her contribution to our next phase of growth.

“Rachel is a very experienced executive and non-executive who has operated in the financial services industry for over three decades. She will bring a wealth of experience to MAB and is a great addition to our board.”

In its most recent set of results, MAB reported £25.1bn in gross mortgage completions and said business was driven by product transfers.