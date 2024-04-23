You are here: Home - News -

News

MAB appoints McCarthy as CFO

by:
  • 23/04/2024
  • 0
MAB appoints McCarthy as CFO
Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) has appointed Emilie McCarthy as its CFO, effective from 22 May.

McCarthy joins from Hult International Business School, where she was group CFO for four-and-a-half years. Prior to this, she was CFO at CNBC International for over two years. In both roles, McCarthy led the global teams and drove the growth of diversified revenue streams, strategic change and geographical expansion. She also oversaw the development of finance programmes. 

McCarthy has more than 20 years of experience in finance, risk management and operations roles across the UK and America. 

She started her career at General Electric, where she worked for 13 years, holding positions such as manager of financial planning and analysis and global operational controller director, with her last role at the company being finance risk regulatory leader. 

MAB has also appointed Rachel Haworth as independent non-executive director, effective from 1 May. She will chair the remuneration committee and serve on the audit, nomination and group risk committees. 

Haworth has experience sitting on financial services company boards, including stints as the non-executive director and chair of the remuneration committee for Mansfield Building Society and a non-executive member of the Phoenix Independent Governance Committees covering the Phoenix, Standard Life and ReAssure brands. 

Prior to this, Haworth worked at Coventry Building Society for 15 years, most recently as customer experience director. 

Both appointments are subject to regulatory approval. 

Peter Brodnicki, chief executive of MAB, said: “I am delighted to welcome Emilie and Rachel to the board. 

“Emilie is an experienced CFO and leader. Her appointment follows a thorough selection process during which she impressed us with her financial credentials, her leadership and wide-ranging corporate skills, as well as her strategic acumen. She shares the same entrepreneurial culture that has been essential to our success as a business, and I very much look forward to her contribution to our next phase of growth. 

“Rachel is a very experienced executive and non-executive who has operated in the financial services industry for over three decades. She will bring a wealth of experience to MAB and is a great addition to our board.” 

In its most recent set of results, MAB reported £25.1bn in gross mortgage completions and said business was driven by product transfers.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors. Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies. This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector. She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021. In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends. She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 24, 2024
Toughsheet Community Stadium, Bolton

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

Apr 25, 2024
The National Conference Centre, Birmingham

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.