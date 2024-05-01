You are here: Home - News -

News

Investec Real Estate promotes Goolab to private client lending head

by:
  • 01/05/2024
  • 0
Investec Real Estate promotes Goolab to private client lending head
Investec has appointed Shivani Goolab (pictured) as its head of private client lending in its real estate team and will target an increased loan book, partially by targeting larger-ticket loans.

Goolab has worked at Investec for over 12 years, and in that time has closed over £500m of real estate loans in the development and investment space. She also received an MBA from Columbia Business School in 2021.

Under her guidance, the team will “continue to provide ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices and privately owned UK corporates with bespoke financing solutions across the risk spectrum, with a particular focus on value-add and opportunistic strategies”.

Investec said that the 11-strong private client team had a strong 2023-24 financial year, committing around £400m of investment and development finance. This is an increase of 65% year-on-year.

This includes £170m in residential for rent, £100m in residential for sale and £90m in office.

 

Living development is ‘highly undersupplied part of the market’

The company said that it is targeting an increased loan book weighted towards living development, which it said is a “highly undersupplied part of the market”. It added that it was looking at loan book growth, partially due to “legacy residential sector bias”.

The firm said that it would underwrite larger-ticket loans due to growing distribution capabilities and “retrenchment of the clearing banks”, and will increasingly advise clients on environmental and social considerations.

Mark Bladon, head of real estate at Investec, said: “Versus the wider market, the performance of the private client team in the last financial year, and indeed the wider real estate lending platform, was highly impressive.

“A combination of through-the-cycle experience and early-mover advantage in the living sector, which has turned out to be one of the most resilient parts of the market during the recent period of uncertainty, has enabled us to continue growing the loan book.

“Shivani has been central to establishing the Investec Real Estate team as a dominant force in the market, and as our more entrepreneurial clients look to capitalise on market dislocation and an improving backdrop, she is the ideal leader to take our offering forward.”

Goolab added: “For value-add investors and developers with the experience and conviction, the risk-adjusted returns that UK real estate offers at this stage in the cycle are highly compelling.

“Leveraging our 30-year track record, relationship banking ethos and £3bn platform, we are uniquely placed to be the long-term banking partner of choice for this cohort. Whilst our core sectors remain unchanged, our holistic real estate platform will enable us to originate larger loans in what has been a historically underserved part of the market, and stimulate the delivery of new, sustainable property across the UK.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 02, 2024
Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.