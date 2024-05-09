Pepper Money launches fourth season of ‘The Specialist’ podcast

The latest season of the podcast, hosted by Rob Barnard (pictured), intermediary relationships director at Pepper Money, will feature a variety of special guests talking about their experiences and critical topics, with a consistent theme being personal motivation and the importance of mental health.

The first episode of the podcast, which is out now, features Emma Jones, founder of Alder Rose Mortgage Services and When The Bank Says No, who chats about what it’s like to be at the helm of one of the UK’s fastest growing specialist mortgage broker firms.

The second episode will have Jason Berry from Crystal Specialist Finance, who talks about his role in the Mortgage Industry Mental Health Charter (MIMHC) and the importance of talking about mental health.

Future episodes will feature Matt Tristram from The Loans Warehouse talking about second charge lending, industry recruitment expert Pete Gwilliam providing insights into how to advance a career in mortgages, and AE3 Media’s Bharat Sagar chatting about the evolution and growing importance of the Diversity and Inclusivity Finance Forum (DIFF).

The podcast is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Rob Barnard said: “The Specialist podcast is now into its fourth season and continues to go from strength to strength. Episodes are short and punchy, informal but very informative – and in this season, we have a real focus on personal motivation and mental health.

“Arguably, this has never been more important. According to findings from the MIMHC, only 7% of brokers regularly get a minimum of seven hours of sleep, 46% work more than 45 hours per week, and 15% work more than 60 hours per week.

“It’s always been my mission to keep the podcast relevant and helpful, talking about real topics that are pertinent to brokers, and season four of The Specialist is no exception.”