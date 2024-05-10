Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 10/05/2024

Brokers reacting to Halifax announcing that a maximum broker fee would be in place from June and the base rate being held at 5.25% for the sixth consecutive month also ranked highly on the list of this week’s most read mortgage broker stories.
Maximum broker fee caps could be a ‘step too far’, brokers say
Base rate holds firm at 5.25% but long-awaited cut set for summer
Pepper Money’s Adams shares journey of overcoming alcohol abuse in MIMHC interview
Impact of not collecting customer reviews is ‘significant’ – Rushton
Base rate hold disappointing but mortgage market in better position – reaction
Halifax makes interest-only change; Natwest ups existing customer rates – round-up