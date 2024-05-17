Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 17/05/2024

Rate adjustments made by Santander, HSBC and Barclays also grabbed readers’ attention, as did the suggestion that introducing a ground rent cap could result in a £30bn compensation payout to freeholders.

 

Switching networks isn’t difficult, yet many make it so – Rees

 

Leasehold ground rent cap could invoke £30bn compensation bill – RFA

 

Barclays and HSBC lower mortgage rates – round-up

 

All the winners of the British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

 

Nearly three-quarters of holiday let owners concerned about regulatory and tax changes

 

Santander to up rates

 

Residential fixed mortgage rate increases gather momentum – Moneyfacts

 

Banks’ claims for homeowner repossession up 28% YOY

 

Young homeowners ‘gamble’ on retirement with longer mortgage terms – LCP

 

Lenders should bring in personalised pricing rather than compete on margins – Little

 

 

