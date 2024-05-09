You are here: Home - News -

News

The British Mortgage Awards 2024 finalists announced

by:
  • 09/05/2024
  • 0
The British Mortgage Awards 2024 finalists announced
The British Mortgage Awards 2024's shortlists for broker, lender and business leader finalists have been revealed.

The awards acknowledge exceptional individuals in the mortgage sector. Congratulations to all our British Mortgage Awards 2024 finalists!

Danielle Moore, operations director at AE3 Media, said: “I am delighted to share the BMA 2024 shortlist with you today – these are people who are really making a difference in our extraordinary industry.

“Congratulations to all of these remarkable individuals who have delivered exceptional achievement, those who consistently go above and beyond in their respective roles and are challenging others to follow. Everyone on the shortlist should all be incredibly proud of what is a phenomenal achievement, and I wish them all the best of luck through the next part of the judging process.”

Brad Fordham, head of distribution at Natwest, which has partnered with the British Mortgage Awards, said: “Congratulations to everyone who has made the final in this year’s British Mortgage Awards, in partnership with Natwest.

“We’re proud to be part of an industry where being recognised as the very best in your field is a brilliant individual achievement and continues to support the mortgage industry to become even better and stronger.”

 

Broker

Rising Star – Distributor supported by Coventry for Intermediaries

Jack Grey – P10 Financial

Kieran Shishodia – First Mortgage

Hollie Stinson – Alexander Hall Associates

 

New Build

Gillian Linton – L&C Mortgages

Jon-Luigi Maio – Just Mortgages

Scott Richford – Mortgage Advice Bureau

 

Large Loans supported by Coutts

Rachel Geddes – Mortgage Advice Bureau

Sy Nathan – Dynamo

Scott Rochester – Trinity Financial

 

Later Life Lending supported by Family Building Society

Holly Hensleigh – Laterlivingnow!

Darren Johncock – LDN Finance

Andrew Teeman – Mortgage Advice Bureau

 

Buy to Let

Stephen Brownless – L&C Mortgages

David Gissing – LDN Finance

Chris Naya – Just Mortgages

 

First-time Buyer supported by Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries

Hassan Al Qbain – L&C Mortgages

Moazzam Kamruddin – Alexander Hall Associates

Sonya Matharu – The Mortgage Mum

 

Complex Credit

Ceri Evans – Remoo Mortgages

Kate Fuller – Mortgage Advice Bureau

Stephanie Seddon – Right Choice Mortgages

 

Protection supported by HSBC Life

Amar Munir – Jigsaw Financial Services

Sam Salim – Alexander Hall Associates

Ben Wraith – L&C Mortgages

 

General Insurance supported by Uinsure

Sarah-Jane Ashdown – Just Mortgages

Natalie LeCren – Mortgage Advice Bureau

Rebecca Ryder-Phillips – Bates Wilcox

 

Overall supported by Natwest

Kirsty Dudek – Lavender Mortgages

Zita Latham – The Mortgage Mum

Adam Thomas – Thomas Group Financial Services

 

Administrator supported by Pepper Money

Christine Brain – Habito

Bobbie Carter – L&C Mortgages

Aimee Dawes – Mortgage Advice Bureau

 

Lender

Lender: Rising Star – Product Provider supported by L&C Mortgages

Gurpreet Chahal – Accord Mortgages

Tina Cooper – Lloyds Banking Group

Helen Willis – Digital Mortgages by Atom Bank

 

Operations/Credit Risk supported by Phoebus

Chris Arthur-Maguire – Yorkshire Building Society

Derek Burt – Lloyds Banking Group

Ben Culley – Aldermore

 

Telephony Relationship Manager

Megan Davies – HSBC UK

James O’Donnell – Metro Bank

James Robertshaw – Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries

 

Business Development supported by Alexander Hall Associates

Kevin Crawford – Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries

Sim Sahota – Barclays

Liz Yiangou – Barclays

 

Head of Sales or National Accounts supported by Primis Mortgage Network

Amanda Bryden – Halifax Intermediaries

Alan Longhorn – Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries

Richard Walker – Virgin Money

 

Business Leader

Development & Innovation Advocate

Claire Cherrington – Lloyds Banking Group

Amiee Downing – Mortgage Advice Bureau

Ying Tan – Habito

 

Specialist Distribution supported by OSB Group

Mobeen Akram – Mortgage Advice Bureau

John Doughty – Just Mortgages

Craig Hall – LSL Financial Services

 

Surveyor

Matthew Cumber – Countrywide Surveying Services

David Ellison – Pinnacle Surveyors

Simon Jackson – SDL Surveying

 

Conveyancer supported by Coadjute

Doug Crawford – Simply Conveyancing

Jigna Kotedia – Habito

Carol Nuttall – Adlington Law

 

Protection or General Insurance Provider

Steve Bryan – The Exeter

Louise Colley – Zurich

Holly Ewing – Aviva

 

Broker (fewer than 10 advisers)

Monica Bradley – MB Associates

Sharon Duckworth – Key Mortgage Advice

Rachel Lummis – Xpress Mortgages

 

Broker (11-50 advisers) supported by Natwest

Andrew Montlake – Coreco

William Rhind – Habito

Jon Stones – Mortgage 1st

 

Broker (over 51 advisers) supported by HSBC UK

Peter Brodnicki – Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mark Harrington – L&C Mortgages

John Phillips – Just Mortgages

 

Mortgage Club supported by BM Solutions

Alex Beavis – PMS

Robert Hunt – Paradigm Mortgage Services

Lisa Martin – TMA Club

 

Network supported by Halifax Intermediaries

Rob Clifford – Stonebridge

Vikki Jefferies – Primis Mortgage Network

Liz Syms – Connect for Intermediaries

 

Intermediary Lender (less than 5bn gross lending p.a.)

Nicola Goldie – Aldermore

Adrian Moloney – OSB Group

Charles Morley – Metro Bank

 

Intermediary Lender (£5bn or more gross lending p.a.) supported by Mortgage Advice Bureau

Charlotte Harrison – Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries

Esther Dijkstra – Lloyds Banking Group

Jeremy Duncombe – Accord Mortgages

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

IMLA Conference

Jun 19, 2024
Leeds United Football Club

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.