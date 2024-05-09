The British Mortgage Awards 2024 finalists announced

The British Mortgage Awards 2024's shortlists for broker, lender and business leader finalists have been revealed.

The awards acknowledge exceptional individuals in the mortgage sector. Congratulations to all our British Mortgage Awards 2024 finalists!

Danielle Moore, operations director at AE3 Media, said: “I am delighted to share the BMA 2024 shortlist with you today – these are people who are really making a difference in our extraordinary industry.

“Congratulations to all of these remarkable individuals who have delivered exceptional achievement, those who consistently go above and beyond in their respective roles and are challenging others to follow. Everyone on the shortlist should all be incredibly proud of what is a phenomenal achievement, and I wish them all the best of luck through the next part of the judging process.”

Brad Fordham, head of distribution at Natwest, which has partnered with the British Mortgage Awards, said: “Congratulations to everyone who has made the final in this year’s British Mortgage Awards, in partnership with Natwest.

“We’re proud to be part of an industry where being recognised as the very best in your field is a brilliant individual achievement and continues to support the mortgage industry to become even better and stronger.”

Broker

Rising Star – Distributor supported by Coventry for Intermediaries

Jack Grey – P10 Financial

Kieran Shishodia – First Mortgage

Hollie Stinson – Alexander Hall Associates

New Build

Gillian Linton – L&C Mortgages

Jon-Luigi Maio – Just Mortgages

Scott Richford – Mortgage Advice Bureau

Large Loans supported by Coutts

Rachel Geddes – Mortgage Advice Bureau

Sy Nathan – Dynamo

Scott Rochester – Trinity Financial

Later Life Lending supported by Family Building Society

Holly Hensleigh – Laterlivingnow!

Darren Johncock – LDN Finance

Andrew Teeman – Mortgage Advice Bureau

Buy to Let

Stephen Brownless – L&C Mortgages

David Gissing – LDN Finance

Chris Naya – Just Mortgages

First-time Buyer supported by Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries

Hassan Al Qbain – L&C Mortgages

Moazzam Kamruddin – Alexander Hall Associates

Sonya Matharu – The Mortgage Mum

Complex Credit

Ceri Evans – Remoo Mortgages

Kate Fuller – Mortgage Advice Bureau

Stephanie Seddon – Right Choice Mortgages

Protection supported by HSBC Life

Amar Munir – Jigsaw Financial Services

Sam Salim – Alexander Hall Associates

Ben Wraith – L&C Mortgages

General Insurance supported by Uinsure

Sarah-Jane Ashdown – Just Mortgages

Natalie LeCren – Mortgage Advice Bureau

Rebecca Ryder-Phillips – Bates Wilcox

Overall supported by Natwest

Kirsty Dudek – Lavender Mortgages

Zita Latham – The Mortgage Mum

Adam Thomas – Thomas Group Financial Services

Administrator supported by Pepper Money

Christine Brain – Habito

Bobbie Carter – L&C Mortgages

Aimee Dawes – Mortgage Advice Bureau

Lender

Lender: Rising Star – Product Provider supported by L&C Mortgages

Gurpreet Chahal – Accord Mortgages

Tina Cooper – Lloyds Banking Group

Helen Willis – Digital Mortgages by Atom Bank

Operations/Credit Risk supported by Phoebus

Chris Arthur-Maguire – Yorkshire Building Society

Derek Burt – Lloyds Banking Group

Ben Culley – Aldermore

Telephony Relationship Manager

Megan Davies – HSBC UK

James O’Donnell – Metro Bank

James Robertshaw – Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries

Business Development supported by Alexander Hall Associates

Kevin Crawford – Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries

Sim Sahota – Barclays

Liz Yiangou – Barclays

Head of Sales or National Accounts supported by Primis Mortgage Network

Amanda Bryden – Halifax Intermediaries

Alan Longhorn – Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries

Richard Walker – Virgin Money

Business Leader

Development & Innovation Advocate

Claire Cherrington – Lloyds Banking Group

Amiee Downing – Mortgage Advice Bureau

Ying Tan – Habito

Specialist Distribution supported by OSB Group

Mobeen Akram – Mortgage Advice Bureau

John Doughty – Just Mortgages

Craig Hall – LSL Financial Services

Surveyor

Matthew Cumber – Countrywide Surveying Services

David Ellison – Pinnacle Surveyors

Simon Jackson – SDL Surveying

Conveyancer supported by Coadjute

Doug Crawford – Simply Conveyancing

Jigna Kotedia – Habito

Carol Nuttall – Adlington Law

Protection or General Insurance Provider

Steve Bryan – The Exeter

Louise Colley – Zurich

Holly Ewing – Aviva

Broker (fewer than 10 advisers)

Monica Bradley – MB Associates

Sharon Duckworth – Key Mortgage Advice

Rachel Lummis – Xpress Mortgages

Broker (11-50 advisers) supported by Natwest

Andrew Montlake – Coreco

William Rhind – Habito

Jon Stones – Mortgage 1st

Broker (over 51 advisers) supported by HSBC UK

Peter Brodnicki – Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mark Harrington – L&C Mortgages

John Phillips – Just Mortgages

Mortgage Club supported by BM Solutions

Alex Beavis – PMS

Robert Hunt – Paradigm Mortgage Services

Lisa Martin – TMA Club

Network supported by Halifax Intermediaries

Rob Clifford – Stonebridge

Vikki Jefferies – Primis Mortgage Network

Liz Syms – Connect for Intermediaries

Intermediary Lender (less than 5bn gross lending p.a.)

Nicola Goldie – Aldermore

Adrian Moloney – OSB Group

Charles Morley – Metro Bank

Intermediary Lender (£5bn or more gross lending p.a.) supported by Mortgage Advice Bureau

Charlotte Harrison – Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries

Esther Dijkstra – Lloyds Banking Group

Jeremy Duncombe – Accord Mortgages