The British Mortgage Awards 2024 finalists announced

The awards acknowledge exceptional individuals in the mortgage sector. Congratulations to all our British Mortgage Awards 2024 finalists!
Danielle Moore, operations director at AE3 Media, said: “I am delighted to share the BMA 2024 shortlist with you today – these are people who are really making a difference in our extraordinary industry.
“Congratulations to all of these remarkable individuals who have delivered exceptional achievement, those who consistently go above and beyond in their respective roles and are challenging others to follow. Everyone on the shortlist should all be incredibly proud of what is a phenomenal achievement, and I wish them all the best of luck through the next part of the judging process.”
Brad Fordham, head of distribution at Natwest, which has partnered with the British Mortgage Awards, said: “Congratulations to everyone who has made the final in this year’s British Mortgage Awards, in partnership with Natwest.
“We’re proud to be part of an industry where being recognised as the very best in your field is a brilliant individual achievement and continues to support the mortgage industry to become even better and stronger.”
Broker
Rising Star – Distributor supported by Coventry for Intermediaries
Jack Grey – P10 Financial
Kieran Shishodia – First Mortgage
Hollie Stinson – Alexander Hall Associates
New Build
Gillian Linton – L&C Mortgages
Jon-Luigi Maio – Just Mortgages
Scott Richford – Mortgage Advice Bureau
Large Loans supported by Coutts
Rachel Geddes – Mortgage Advice Bureau
Sy Nathan – Dynamo
Scott Rochester – Trinity Financial
Later Life Lending supported by Family Building Society
Holly Hensleigh – Laterlivingnow!
Darren Johncock – LDN Finance
Andrew Teeman – Mortgage Advice Bureau
Buy to Let
Stephen Brownless – L&C Mortgages
David Gissing – LDN Finance
Chris Naya – Just Mortgages
First-time Buyer supported by Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries
Hassan Al Qbain – L&C Mortgages
Moazzam Kamruddin – Alexander Hall Associates
Sonya Matharu – The Mortgage Mum
Complex Credit
Ceri Evans – Remoo Mortgages
Kate Fuller – Mortgage Advice Bureau
Stephanie Seddon – Right Choice Mortgages
Protection supported by HSBC Life
Amar Munir – Jigsaw Financial Services
Sam Salim – Alexander Hall Associates
Ben Wraith – L&C Mortgages
General Insurance supported by Uinsure
Sarah-Jane Ashdown – Just Mortgages
Natalie LeCren – Mortgage Advice Bureau
Rebecca Ryder-Phillips – Bates Wilcox
Overall supported by Natwest
Kirsty Dudek – Lavender Mortgages
Zita Latham – The Mortgage Mum
Adam Thomas – Thomas Group Financial Services
Administrator supported by Pepper Money
Christine Brain – Habito
Bobbie Carter – L&C Mortgages
Aimee Dawes – Mortgage Advice Bureau
Lender
Lender: Rising Star – Product Provider supported by L&C Mortgages
Gurpreet Chahal – Accord Mortgages
Tina Cooper – Lloyds Banking Group
Helen Willis – Digital Mortgages by Atom Bank
Operations/Credit Risk supported by Phoebus
Chris Arthur-Maguire – Yorkshire Building Society
Derek Burt – Lloyds Banking Group
Ben Culley – Aldermore
Telephony Relationship Manager
Megan Davies – HSBC UK
James O’Donnell – Metro Bank
James Robertshaw – Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries
Business Development supported by Alexander Hall Associates
Kevin Crawford – Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries
Sim Sahota – Barclays
Liz Yiangou – Barclays
Head of Sales or National Accounts supported by Primis Mortgage Network
Amanda Bryden – Halifax Intermediaries
Alan Longhorn – Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries
Richard Walker – Virgin Money
Business Leader
Development & Innovation Advocate
Claire Cherrington – Lloyds Banking Group
Amiee Downing – Mortgage Advice Bureau
Ying Tan – Habito
Specialist Distribution supported by OSB Group
Mobeen Akram – Mortgage Advice Bureau
John Doughty – Just Mortgages
Craig Hall – LSL Financial Services
Surveyor
Matthew Cumber – Countrywide Surveying Services
David Ellison – Pinnacle Surveyors
Simon Jackson – SDL Surveying
Conveyancer supported by Coadjute
Doug Crawford – Simply Conveyancing
Jigna Kotedia – Habito
Carol Nuttall – Adlington Law
Protection or General Insurance Provider
Steve Bryan – The Exeter
Louise Colley – Zurich
Holly Ewing – Aviva
Broker (fewer than 10 advisers)
Monica Bradley – MB Associates
Sharon Duckworth – Key Mortgage Advice
Rachel Lummis – Xpress Mortgages
Broker (11-50 advisers) supported by Natwest
Andrew Montlake – Coreco
William Rhind – Habito
Jon Stones – Mortgage 1st
Broker (over 51 advisers) supported by HSBC UK
Peter Brodnicki – Mortgage Advice Bureau
Mark Harrington – L&C Mortgages
John Phillips – Just Mortgages
Mortgage Club supported by BM Solutions
Alex Beavis – PMS
Robert Hunt – Paradigm Mortgage Services
Lisa Martin – TMA Club
Network supported by Halifax Intermediaries
Rob Clifford – Stonebridge
Vikki Jefferies – Primis Mortgage Network
Liz Syms – Connect for Intermediaries
Intermediary Lender (less than 5bn gross lending p.a.)
Nicola Goldie – Aldermore
Adrian Moloney – OSB Group
Charles Morley – Metro Bank
Intermediary Lender (£5bn or more gross lending p.a.) supported by Mortgage Advice Bureau
Charlotte Harrison – Skipton Building Society for Intermediaries
Esther Dijkstra – Lloyds Banking Group
Jeremy Duncombe – Accord Mortgages