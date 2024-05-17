Gatehouse Bank resumes refinance offering

Gatehouse Bank will accept refinance applications on all products up to 90% finance to value (FTV) and its green finance deals.

Its green finance products offer a reduced rental rate, the lender’s alternative to an interest rate that complies with Sharia values, for borrowers buying or refinancing a property with an EPC rating of A and B.

Gatehouse Bank will also offset carbon emissions generated by the average property in the UK, as long as the borrower remains with the lender and has a qualifying property.

The bank has also resumed offering home finance products to residents of China and Hong Kong.

John Mace, senior product manager at Gatehouse Bank, said: “We’re pleased to be reinstating refinancing on our range of home purchase plans for UK residents and UK expats, which will allow us to help more people achieve their financial goals.

“Gatehouse Bank is one of the few UK providers offering home finance for applicants based in China and Hong Kong, which is a significant step in broadening our customer base.”

Earlier this year, Roger Evans, Gatehouse Bank’s home finance distribution director, announced he would be retiring from the business in June.