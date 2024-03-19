Natwest enters partnership with the British Mortgage Awards

The British Mortgage Awards has announced a partnership with Natwest as nominations for the ceremony commence.

Professionals in the mortgage sector have until 3 May to nominate a broker or business leader for this year’s awards, which take place at Park Plaza Westminster Bridge, London, on 4 July 2024.

The British Mortgage Awards are open to everyone working in the mortgage sector.

To nominate someone, click here: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/british-mortgage-awards-2024/?bma2024source=pressrelease

Brad Fordham (pictured), head of distribution at Natwest, said: “We’re delighted that this year’s British Mortgage Awards are in partnership with Natwest. We support excellence in the UK mortgage market and we know being recognised as the very best in your field is a brilliant individual achievement, but also supports the industry to become even better and stronger.

“It’s great to acknowledge exceptional performance across the mortgage industry supporting mortgage customers.”