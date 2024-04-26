You are here: Home - News -

News

‘Don’t disregard any cases and don’t say no to clients’ before you try, Perenna exec says

by:
  • 26/04/2024
  • 0
‘Don’t disregard any cases and don’t say no to clients’ before you try, Perenna exec says
Brokers should not disregard cases or say no to clients before they try Perenna as it can lend more, Perenna’s intermediary support manager has said.

Speaking on a Mortgage Brain Criteria Masterclass, Graham Laverty said: “A big message here, as an ex-broker, would be don’t disregard any cases and don’t say no to clients before you’ve tried us because we can, and we will, lend more.”

He pointed to an example of a broker who was helping clients with a £1m+ property purchase at 90% loan to value (LTV) with a joint income of £190,234.

Laverty said that the case had been closed as lenders could not give the loan needed, as the maximum loan was £853,000 due to the high LTV requirement and over four-and-a-half times income being needed.

Following the launch of Perenna, the broker tried the calculator, and the maximum loan available was £1,141,404, or around six times income.

The broker was able to recontact the client, and the application to offer time was 12 days.

In an illustration, Laverty showed that, due to stress testing, the maximum loan size could be limited with other lenders.

For a joint application with a gross income of £60,000, monthly credit commitment of £300 and one dependent, Perenna could offer a maximum loan size of £507,489.

This compares to a lender with a standard variable rate (SVR) of 7% plus 1% stress test who could offer £258,293, a lender with an SVR of 8% plus 1% stress test who could offer £235,546, and a lender with a 9% SVR plus 1% stress test who can go up to £215,966.

 

Perenna can offer ‘different’ and ‘fresh’ later life solutions

Laverty said that the “sad reality” for later life borrowers was they are “often frozen out and have to go to very specialist products, which are very expensive”.

He added: “We believe that these borrowers should have solutions.”

Laverty outlined an example with a 66-year-old borrower who has recently retired with an interest-only mortgage and had a lender SVR of around 9%.

The borrower had tried to remortgage previously, but did not meet the affordability or interest-only criteria, and her lender couldn’t offer a lower rate.

Monthly payments were around £890 per month, and while it was a struggle, they never missed a payment.

Their pension income came to £20,000 per year, including state and a small private pension. The mortgage balance was £120,000 with a property value of £250,000.

Perenna could offer interest-only and repayment mortgages as it did not have to stress test, and it calculated affordability “based on what it is today, not what it might be in the future”, Laverty said, and there is not a loan to income cap on like-for-like remortgage.

The lender also does not have a maximum age on its standard range, having offered loans to borrowers up to 78 years old.

“What this means for borrowers like this is they can get a lower rate than on a RIO, so we bring the interest rate down, but they also pay the capital back as well. So, for this borrower, it means she can save £350 per month, start paying the capital back and get in a much better situation,” he said.

Laverty continued: “We are proud to help clients like this. It is a massively under-served market and we can offer some very different, very fresh solutions.”

 

If you are interested in attending future Mortgage Brain masterclasses, follow this link for more information and to sign up: https://mortgagebrain.com/insights/events/

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Anna is currently the deputy editor for Mortgage Solutions and editor for Specialist Lending Solutions. She has worked as a journalist since 2019, having secured her Gold Standard NCTJ diploma from News Associates in a fast-track six-month course. She started her career as a report at specialist publication The Insurance Insider covering a wide range of areas before joining Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions in 2021. In her role, she helps put together and structure the news agenda for the day and writes up press releases, reports, interviews, analyses and exclusives across both titles. She also commissions blogs for Specialist Lending Solutions and hosts online masterclasses and in-person events across the business. She has been shortlisted for three journalism awards, which include BIBA Journalist and Media Awards Scoop of Year Award in 2020, Headline Money Mortgage Journalist of the Year Award (B2B) in 2022 and 2023. Prior to being a journalist, Anna worked in ecommerce across Snow + Rock, Cycle Surgery and Runners Need websites, and before that worked at specialist financial PR firm Rostrum. In her spare time, Anna enjoys reading, seeing live music, and cooking for friends and family. When she gets a chance, she also enjoys hiking, skiing and indoor rock climbing.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Register your account and sign up for our newsletter

Upcoming Events

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 01, 2024
Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

The Buy to Let Market Forum 2024

May 02, 2024
Select Car Leasing Stadium, Reading

The British Specialist Lending Awards 2024

May 16, 2024
Hilton London Bankside

Latest Poll

Are you selling more protection business since this time last year?

View Results

  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Basement office, 21 Great Winchester Street, London, EC2N 2JA , Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/