Banning ‘no-fault’ evictions will deter landlords – Star Letter 26/04/2024

Each week, Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.
This week’s comment came from Arron190, in response to the article: Govt ‘caved in to vested interests’ on no-fault evictions, deputy Labour leader says
Arron190 said: “Rayner’s hypocrisy equals her property knowledge. Banning ‘no-fault’ evictions will deter landlords, making the market worse. They can also ruin communities where landlords would be unable to secure written complaints from neighbours to evict a ban tenant.
“Sunak is doing an awful job, but things will clearly be worse under Rayner.”
The comments here are from our readers and do not necessarily reflect the views of Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions.
Shekina is the deputy editor at Mortgage Solutions and commercial editor at Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions. She has nearly eight years of experience in the B2B publishing market, having previously covered the hospitality, retail, pet, accounting and jewellery sectors.
Shekina has worked for Mortgage Solutions and Specialist Lending Solutions for almost five years. Here, she covers the market’s breaking news stories, engages with professionals in the sector, and oversees any commercially agreed content in partnership with mortgage-related companies.
This includes presenting webinars and hosting roundtable discussions on developing themes in the mortgage sector.
She is an NCTJ-trained journalist and was nominated for the Headline Money Awards Mortgage Journalist of the Year in 2021.
In her spare time, Shekina likes to read, travel, listen to music and socialise with friends.
She currently reports on current events in the mortgage market and liaises with financial clients to produce sponsored content.
Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS