Banning ‘no-fault’ evictions will deter landlords – Star Letter 26/04/2024

This week’s comment came from Arron190, in response to the article: Govt ‘caved in to vested interests’ on no-fault evictions, deputy Labour leader says

Arron190 said: “Rayner’s hypocrisy equals her property knowledge. Banning ‘no-fault’ evictions will deter landlords, making the market worse. They can also ruin communities where landlords would be unable to secure written complaints from neighbours to evict a ban tenant.

“Sunak is doing an awful job, but things will clearly be worse under Rayner.”

