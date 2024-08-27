Virvinska joins Watts Commercial Finance as commercial manager for SE London

Nadia Virvinska has been appointed by Watts Commercial Finance as its commercial manager for South East London.

In her role at Watts Commercial Finance, Virvinska will primarily operate in Kent and the surrounding areas.

She worked at HSBC for nearly 18 years, most recently as regional director of business development. Virvinska was in that role for seven years.

While at HSBC, Virvinska was recognised for her work and was rated a top-performing manager for six years in a row.

Watts Commercial Finance now has 45 employees and 23 commercial managers covering the UK. Virvinska’s appointment brings the broker firm closer to its target of 50 commercial managers within the next five years. As part of this goal, the firm hired Matt Stevenson as commercial manager for the South West in June and Matthew Murphy to cover Chester, the Wirral, North Wales and surrounding areas.

Phil Gray, managing director of Watts Commercial Finance, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome Nadia to Watts Commercial. Her extensive experience and proven track record in the industry make her an invaluable addition to our team.

“With Nadia’s appointment, our London team is complete, for now, at least, and overall, it means we’re nearly halfway to our target of 50 managers in the next five years. This is a testament to our continued growth and success. We’re excited to see Nadia thrive in her new role and continue making a difference for our clients and businesses across South East London.”

Virvinska added: “I am absolutely delighted to join Watts Commercial as a commercial manager. After 18 years at HSBC, I am eager to continue supporting businesses, but now with an even wider range of lenders on our panel. This role allows me to keep doing what I love most – helping businesses achieve their goals by securing competitive financial solutions.

“I look forward to working with the talented team at Watts Commercial and making a positive impact in South East London.”