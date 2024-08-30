Advisers need to ‘consider carefully’ if lifetime mortgage customers will benefit from retrofitting – Star Letter 30/08/2024

Each week, Mortgage Solutions and its sister title, Specialist Lending Solutions, pick the top comments from our readers.

This week’s comment comes from: ERC ‘hopes to see innovation’ as it launches retrofit equity release guide to boost green lending, Melville-Kelly says

Andy Wilson, director of Andy Wilson Financial Services, said that it was “commendable” that the Equity Release Council (ERC) “should be considering energy efficiency in our housing stock”, but advisers need to “consider the funding of this in more detail”.

He said: “Firstly is the estimated time it takes to recover installation costs on typical energy efficiency improvements:

Solar panels – £5,000-8,000 – 10-15 years

Air source heat pump – £7,000-14,000 – 7-12 years

Replacement windows – £4,000-10,000 – 10-20 years

New boiler – £2,000-4,000 – 5-7 years

“Advisers will understand why borrowing money on a lifetime mortgage to install spray foam insulation is not a good idea.”

He continued: “Grants are sometimes available to reduce the initial outlay, but rarely will they be for 100% of costs, and the cynic in me thinks the new government may start to make them means-tested at some point.

“The average age of a lifetime mortgage applicant is around 70, but by definition that means many are older than this. Also, if they need to borrow money to do the improvements, there is a good chance they will not have sufficient income to service the interest charged on the mortgage. Consequently, the debt will rise with unpaid and added interest (which is allowed on this type of loan).”

Wilson said that this means that the “total outlay will be much higher over time”, so if £20,000 was borrowed at 6%, the debt would double in just 11-and-a-half years.

“If our 70-year-old lives to 93, it will have cost them £80,000. If they choose instead to pay the interest each month, over 11.5 years, the interest paid would be £13,800. Over 23 years, it would be £27,600. No amount of energy savings will get close to the costs,” he added.

“In all of this I have not, of course, considered how much warmer a home would be and the improvement in lifestyle – but at what cost?

“Looking to make the homes of our older population more energy efficient is a commendable aim, but advisers need to consider carefully whether their clients will actually benefit from using a lifetime mortgage loan to pay for it,” Wilson noted.

These comments are from our readers