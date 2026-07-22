HTB enhances semi-commercial proposition with lower rates and 65% LTV range

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has updated its semi-commercial proposition, introducing a pricing band for loans between £250,000 and £1m, with rates from 6.64%.

It has also added a 65% loan-to-value (LTV) range, with rates from 6.24%.

The changes gave brokers more options across loan sizes and LTVs for semi-commercial cases and supported mixed-use investment transactions in the specialist property market.

The new pricing options were made available immediately across HTB’s semi-commercial proposition.

Alex Upton, managing director for specialist mortgages and bridging finance at HTB, said: “Regular proposition reviews are an important part of how we operate as a specialist lender.

“Semi-commercial continues to be an important part of the conversations we’re having with brokers, and those conversations continue to evolve. We’re seeing a broad range of mixed-use cases coming through, and it’s important that our proposition adapts to support them.

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“We’ve focused our pricing changes where they’ll make the biggest difference for brokers, while continuing to provide the specialist underwriting expertise and certainty they expect from Hampshire Trust Bank.

“Those conversations help shape how we continue to develop our proposition, ensuring we’re investing in the areas that matter most to brokers and their clients.”