HTB's Upton takes over bridging division as Jolly departs

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has made changes to the structure of its leadership team as Alex Upton (pictured) takes over full responsibility for the lender’s bridging finance division.

Upton, managing director for specialist mortgages, previously led the development finance team. The bridging team will be brought under her supervision following Jamie Jolly’s decision to step down.

New opportunities

Jolly has decided to pursue new opportunities after shaping HTB’s bridging division and delivering strong results since joining the lender in May 2022.

Jolly said: “Since joining the bank, I’ve had the privilege of working with an exceptional team to build HTB’s bridging offering into one of the most trusted in the market.

“With the bridging team in a great position and recent enhancements in place, the timing feels right for me to move on to new pastures.”

Stronger alignment across divisions

Upton said brokers can expect to see more cohesive support across HTB’s lending teams.

She added: “We’re committed to ensuring brokers maintain the familiar points of contact they value while creating stronger alignment across all our lending divisions.

“This expanded role isn’t about merging teams – it’s about having the oversight to dig deeper into each division and uncover new opportunities for growth. It’s about being more strategic, finding ways to offer more to our brokers, and challenging ourselves to go further.”

Earlier this month, HTB announced two new business development executive (BDE) roles in its bridging team.