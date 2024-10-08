HTB announces two new bridging team roles

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has announced two new business development executive (BDE) roles in its bridging team.

The new roles are being filled by Olivia Colmer-Lynch and Ross Sheppard.

Colmer-Lynch has spent five years at HTB, most recently as senior lending manager in the bridging division.

Meanwhile, Sheppard brings nearly three years of experience as a business development manager (BDM) in development finance and bridging.

Greater service levels

The new roles aim to provide brokers with a greater level of service, providing streamlined support and delivering faster responses.

Lorenzo Satchell, sales director of bridging at HTB, said: “Olivia and Ross have been fantastic in building strong relationships with our brokers.

“They understand the details and intricacies of each case, which is exactly what brokers need – specialists who are right there to help move things forward.

“With these new roles, we’re adding another layer of support to ensure brokers have quicker access to expertise and decisions, particularly on more complex deals.

“Having the BDEs based in the office means faster responses and progress, allowing us to continue delivering the high level of service that brokers expect from us.”

Point of contact

The BDEs will work alongside HTB’s field-based BDMs to ensure brokers always have a point of contact.

This point of contract will be available to help manage new enquiries, assist with case onboarding or progress complex deals.

HTB said it hopes this new structure will help to offer brokers “greater efficiency” and a “more seamless service, particularly when time is of the essence”.

In addition to managing issued terms, the BDEs will also be able to gather valuable feedback from brokers, helping HTB to respond to the evolving needs of the market.

They will also facilitate introductions between brokers and the relevant HTB teams, to help with communication.

Keeping cases on track

Colmer-Lynch (pictured, right) said: “I’ve always been passionate about building relationships that go beyond just service.

“This new role gives me the opportunity to be a direct point of contact – ready to step in, keep things moving, and make sure there are no delays or unanswered questions.

“I’m excited about the impact we can make, streamlining processes and helping brokers get the results their clients need.”

Sheppard (pictured, left) added: “Brokers need more than just quick answers – they need someone who knows their cases, can step in when needed, and keep things on track.

“I’m looking forward to making that happen, being that extra layer of support that brokers can count on to help them get deals over the line quickly and smoothly.

“It’s all about making sure things run as smoothly as possible for brokers and their clients.”