HTB hires Clayton as development finance lending director

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has appointed Nick Clayton as lending director within its development finance division, as the bank continues to expand its London and South East origination team.

Clayton joins from Close Brothers Property Finance, where he spent more than a decade across a range of roles spanning origination, portfolio management and relationship management.

Most recently, he was a business development manager (BDM), having previously held positions including lending manager and senior portfolio manager.

Clayton will work closely with brokers and SME developers across residential and mixed-use development schemes.

He said: “Developers are operating in a more challenging environment than they were a few years ago, whether that’s planning delays, build costs or managing delivery timelines.

“In that market, developers and brokers value lenders who are accessible, consistent and able to keep deals moving. I’m looking forward to working with brokers and developers across the region and being part of the team’s continued growth.”

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Rob Syrett, head of originations for development finance at HTB, added: “We continue to see good opportunities across London and the South East, particularly from experienced SME developers who remain active despite the pressures around planning and delivery. In that environment, accessibility, consistency and strong working relationships matter more than ever. Nick’s appointment further strengthens the experience and regional coverage we continue to build across the business.”