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Hope Capital secures £35m funding line to grow specialist mortgage pipeline

Hope Capital secures £35m funding line to grow specialist mortgage pipeline
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
June 4, 2026
Updated:
June 4, 2026
Hope Capital Property Finance has secured a £35m wholesale funding line from Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB), marking a major step forward in the lender’s expansion across the UK bridging market.

The additional funding will support Hope Capital in financing a growing pipeline of residential, semi-commercial, and commercial property projects across the UK.

The facility represents a step forward in the lender’s long-term growth, plans as the business celebrates its 15th year of operations.

Jonathan Sealey (pictured), chief executive, said: “Building on our strongest year in 2025, and with the support of HTB, we are focused on accelerating growth in 2026, expanding our product offering, and maintaining the speed, flexibility, and reliability expected by our brokers and borrowers.”

Daisy Xu, head of structured finance at HTB, said: “This facility is designed not just to support their immediate pipeline, but to provide a scalable funding line as they establish their presence in the UK bridging sector. It also reflects our broader commitment to backing specialist lenders who demonstrate both consistency and the ability to adapt to changing market conditions.”

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Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB)
Hope Capital Property Finance