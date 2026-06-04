Cambridge & Counties Bank promotes Parr to new head of bridging finance role

Cambridge & Counties Bank has created the role of head of bridging finance to meet demand, with Stephen Parr taking on the position.

He has worked for the specialist lender since 2020, when he joined as a relationship manager, then became a senior business development manager (BDM) and held that role for around two years.

In his new role, Parr will report to Jayne Follows, head of real estate finance. He will be supported by Andrea Calverley, who joined the bank as senior lending officer in March.

Calverley joined from Recognise Bank and has over 25 years’ experience in the sector, including roles in relationship management and business development at organisations such as Assetz Capital and Nationwide.

Cambridge & Counties Bank said the bridging sector was an area of growth, particularly bridge-to-term financing solutions that enable borrowers to transition onto longer-term loans seamlessly.

Parr (pictured) said he was delighted to be working with Calverley and help the bank capitalise on the rising demand for bridging finance.

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He added: “We have always offered bridging finance as a product but this has now become a more formal, strategic focus for the bank, with our solutions capitalising on direct access to experienced staff, common-sense underwriting and a clear route to term – all designed to keep property transactions moving when timing is critical.”

Follows said: “Bridging finance has developed from a niche product to a forward-looking, supportive funding answer to flexible property opportunities.

“While bridging is commonly known for speed, its inherent adaptability along with a clear exit strategy has made it an increasingly in-demand product [that] appeals to all areas of the market.”