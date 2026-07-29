Twenty7tec launches integration to reduce admin for advice firms

Twenty7tec has launched an integration between its ADVICE platform and ZeroKey aimed at reducing manual data entry for advice firms.

The integration allows client information held in ADVICE to be transferred to compatible third-party systems through ZeroKey’s browser extension, reducing the need for advisers and administrators to rekey data.

The integration is intended to improve efficiency, reduce administration and minimise the risk of data entry errors.

Across ZeroKey’s wider user base, around one-and-a-half million characters of client information have been transferred without manual rekeying.

The integration would help create more streamlined workflows by connecting operational workflows, improve data accuracy and eliminate repeated manual rekeying.

Adam Newman, head of sales at Twenty7tec, said: “The ZeroKey integration is another step in Twenty7tec’s commitment to helping advice firms create connected, configurable technology ecosystems that reduce friction, improve efficiency and allow advisers to spend more time where it matters most: with their clients.”

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Joseph Williams, CEO and founder of ZeroKey, added: “A lack of integration between the systems advisers want to use is a major industry pain point, and one that is often overlooked because developing point-to-point integrations is unscalable.

“We are therefore delighted to integrate with Twenty7tec’s ADVICE CRM and add them as a source of data within ZeroKey. In doing so, we have immediately created connections between ADVICE and third-party systems that did not previously exist.

“Those using ADVICE can now reduce the rekeying involved in everyday tasks – for example, when adding a new client to their chosen investment platform – which, in turn, helps minimise the potential for keying errors.”