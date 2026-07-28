Shawbrook enhances bridging application platform with 40% fewer FMA questions

Shawbrook has introduced a series of enhancements to its bridging application process, aimed at making it quicker and easier for brokers to submit cases and progress them to offer.

Within the FMA process, the lender has reduced the number of questions by around 40%, which it said would help cut administration and speed up the route to offer.

The changes are available immediately and apply across both the lender’s agreement in principle (AIP) and full mortgage application (FMA) journeys.

Shawbrook said it had shortened and refined the application journey by removing unnecessary questions.

In addition, the lender launched a rebuilt bridging AIP on its new application platform.

It also added support for multi-property applications within the AIP process, subject to certain conditions, with the aim of making portfolio cases easier for brokers to submit.

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Brokers will now be able to transition between different sections of an application without having to follow a fixed order.

Daryl Norkett, director of real estate proposition at Shawbrook, said: “We’re continually investing in our technology to make it easier for brokers to do business with us.

“These latest enhancements are all about reducing friction in the application journey, giving brokers greater flexibility, less administration and a faster route from application through to offer. It’s another step in our commitment to delivering a premium experience that helps brokers place cases with confidence.”