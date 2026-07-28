Pivot appoints Atkins as finance director

Specialist real estate development finance lender Pivot has announced the hiring of Clare Atkins as finance director.

Atkins brings 18 years of experience in financial services.

She spent eight years at LendInvest, rising to statutory director on the regulated board of its investment funds business, where she had oversight of finance, accounting and operations.

Pivot also announced a series of senior appointments and promotions across its leadership team.

Chris King has been promoted to chief investment officer, Slav Melnikovs has been promoted to senior credit manager, and PakSan Wu has taken on a newly expanded role as director of strategy and capital.

Atkins (pictured) said: “I joined Pivot because of its growth ambitions. Having spent eight years building my career in a fast-paced, agile fintech business, I wanted to apply that experience in a business at an exciting stage of its evolution.

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“My focus is not only on building a scalable finance function, but also on ensuring finance plays a central role in strategic decision-making. By strengthening reporting, governance and control frameworks, we can provide the insight and confidence needed to support sustainable growth and position the business for its next phase of development.”

King said: “Taking on the CIO role means having oversight across our whole portfolio at a real inflection point for Pivot. I’m looking forward to bringing a broader credit lens to the larger, more complex transactions we’re now taking on, and to strengthening how origination and credit work together as we grow.”

Shahil Kotecha, CEO of Pivot, commented: “We’re experiencing an exciting shift in our lending, partly as a result of our change in funding structure. The average facility size has increased, requirements are becoming more complex, and volumes are up. Clare, Chris, Slav and PakSan each bring enormous value to the business, and together they bolster our ability to continue to support brokers and developers as Pivot evolves.”