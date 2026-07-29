Barclays and Clydesdale increase selected rates – round-up

Barclays has increased rates across a wide range of residential, buy-to-let (BTL), remortgage and existing customer products, with most rises ranging from 0.07 to 0.14 percentage points.

Barclays has increased rates on 79 mortgage products in total.

The largest increases are 0.14 percentage points, affecting many residential purchase and Green Home mortgages, while tracker products generally rise by 0.1-0.11 percentage points.

Barclays has increased a large number of residential purchase fixed rate mortgages by up to 0.14 percentage points, including several two-year and five-year fixes across 60-90% loan-to-value (LTV) bands.

The two-year fixed residential purchase mortgage at 60% LTV with an £899 fee is increasing to 4.63% from 4.49%.

Meanwhile, the two-year fixed residential purchase mortgage at 75% LTV with an £899 fee is increasing to 4.88% from 4.74%.

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Barclays’ five-year fixed residential purchase mortgage at 60% LTV with an £899 fee is increasing to 4.67% from 4.53%.

The Green Home five-year fixed mortgage at 60% LTV with an £899 fee is increasing to 4.57% from 4.43%.

Its two-year fixed residential remortgage mortgage at 60% LTV with a £999 fee is increasing to 4.78% from 4.68%.

The two-year fixed BTL purchase mortgage at 60% LTV with an £899 fee is increasing to 4.72% from 4.65%.

Additionally, its five-year fixed BTL remortgage deal at 60% LTV with no fee is increasing to 4.86% from 4.79%.

Clydesdale makes increases on product transfer rates

Clydesdale has increased its core residential product transfer rates.

Selected two- and five-year fixed rate products have been increased by up to 0.23%.

It has withdrawn its two- and five-year fixed rate products for loans over £600,000 at 90% LTV.

Furthermore, for two- and five-year fixed rate products with a £499 fee at 90% LTV, the maximum loan size has increased to £1m.