Industry Heroes

Metro Bank walks the line for cancer charity

  • 29/08/2024
Metro Bank’s credit risk team has completed a 30km trek along London Underground’s Victoria Line for charity.

The team began at Walthamstow Central and finished its charity fundraising event at Brixton, in aid of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

It began the walk on 6 August at 9am and crossed the finish line at 5pm.

The team travelled through a total of 16 stations on the day and has so far raised more than £1,000 in donations.

 

Making strides

Julie Berryman, Metro Bank’s head of retail credit risk, said: “This walk wasn’t just about getting from point A to point B – it was about making strides for a cause that’s close to our hearts.

“We might have felt a few blisters, but knowing that our effort contributes to the incredible work at The Royal Marsden made every step worth it.”

The line was constructed in the 1960s and was the first entirely new underground line in London for 50 years.

It was designed to reduce congestion on other lines, particularly the Piccadilly line and the Charing Cross branch of the Northern line.

The bank gives every member of staff a paid day off to support a local charity or good cause.

The credit risk team completed its so-called Day to Amaze for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, which supports the world-leading cancer centre The Royal Marsden.

Every pound raised for the charity goes towards funding ground-breaking research and life-saving treatments.

The credit risk team is still collecting donations, and for those wishing to support the team, donations can be made here.

