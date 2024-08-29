You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Precise brings back limited-edition deals and cuts rates

  • 29/08/2024
Precise, part of OSB Group, has relaunched its limited-edition residential range and reduced rates by as much as 1.05%.

Precise brought back the limited-edition range following feedback from brokers, which includes options with a 1% fee to offer more choice to borrowers, it said. 

The limited-edition residential products include two- and five-year fixes across all adverse criteria tiers and up to 75% loan to value (LTV). Rates begin from 5.19%, the minimum loan amount is £125,000 and there is a 1% fee. 

Additionally, Precise has reduced buy-to-let (BTL) mortgage rates by 0.25%. 

Across its bridging range, the lender has also lowered rates across standard and Tier 1 light refurbishment products at 70% and 75% LTV by 0.05% per month. Rates across Tier 2 heavy refurbishment deals have been reduced by 0.05% per month as well. 

As for Precise’s refurbishment BTL deals, rates have been cut by up to 1.05% to align its Tier 1 offering with standard refurbishment products in order to simplify its range. 

Rates across Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) C+ refurbishment products have been cut by 0.2%. 

Pricing now starts at 5.24% per annum. 

Adrian Moloney (pictured), group intermediary director at OSB Group, said: “We are constantly reviewing our ranges and rates to ensure we are supporting our brokers and their customers with differing financial needs. 

“We have reintroduced our popular limited-edition residential range, which offers our lowest rates and includes options for those with impaired credit, which helps customers who may struggle to secure a high street mortgage. 

“We are delighted to also offer reduced rates to our buy-to-let and refurbishment products, which can be used for single dwellings, houses in multiple occupation [HMOs] and multi-unit freehold blocks [MUFBs].” 

This month, Precise announced the launch of a mobile app for specialist mortgage brokers, to allow them to track cases and look up product information. The lender claimed this was the first of its kind in the market.

