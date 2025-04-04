Keystone Property Finance cuts product rates by up to 0.15%

Keystone Property Finance has reduced rates on select products by up to 15 basis points across its standard, specialist, cashback, expat and holiday let ranges.

The specialist lender has also cut rates in its product transfer, PT Plus and Switch and Fix ranges by as much as 0.1%.

Now, Keystone Property Finance’s standard product rates at 70% loan to value (LTV) start at 3.24%, and its specialist rates at 3.29%.

Its cashback product rates at 65% LTV begin at 4.59%, while expat rates at the same LTV tier start from 4.74%.

Its holiday let rates, also at 65% LTV, begin at 4.89, while product transfer and PT Plus rates at the same tier begin at 4.89%.

Further, its Switch and Fix rates at 65% LTV start from 6.19%.

Keystone has also updated its cashback range, removing two-year products and updating the tiers for five-year deals.

Now, cashback of £350 is available on loans between £125,001 and £250,000, while cashback of £650 is available on loans between £250,001 and £500,000. For loans between £500,001 and £1m, cashback of £1,000 is available, while an incentive of £1,500 is available for loans between £1,000,001 and £2.5m.

David Whittaker, CEO of Keystone Property Finance, said: “In a period of geopolitical uncertainty, we’re delighted to be able to pass on concrete benefits in the form of rate reductions to brokers and their landlord clients. Although the market remains unpredictable, at Keystone, we’re committed to acting quickly to provide the best possible rates whenever we can.

“We’re conscious of the practical and financial challenges that landlords currently face and, looking ahead, we will remain committed to offer the most competitive products we can at all times. We hope today’s cuts offer some relief to landlords at what is a hugely uncertain time.”